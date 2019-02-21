Fortnite Waterfall locations - where to visit different Fortnite waterfalls for the Overtime Challenge

If you're looking for the locations of Fortnite waterfalls, then you've come to right place. As the current season of Fortnite draws to a close, players have been given a fresh set of Fortnite Overtime Challenges to complete, to make sure there are no complaints about the lack of new weekly challenges available recently. To beat one of these new challenges you have to visit seven different Fortnite waterfalls, making this fairly innocuous piece of the scenery suddenly much more important. We've tracked down all 10 Fortnite waterfall locations, to provide you with a complete guide on where you can find them.

Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges - how to complete all the weekly challenges

Fortnite Snowfall Challenges - find the hidden battle stars and banners

Fortnite Prisoner stages - how to unlock styles for The Prisoner skin

Fortnite Waterfall locations

On the map above we've marked the locations of all the Fortnite waterfalls, including the three smaller waterfalls in the middle of Loot Lake which all count as individual locations, making that the easiest area to rack them up.

If you follow the river that runs between Lazy Links and The Block to the north edge of the map, you'll find a large waterfall running into the sea.

J4 - Middle of Lonely Lodge

Tucked away in the middle of Lonely Lodge, just to the east of the actual lodge building, is a little waterfall near some steps.

E4 - Central Loot Lake

These three small waterfalls in the middle of Loot Lake all count towards this challenge individually, making it a useful area to visit but also dangerous!

E5 - South edge of Loot Lake

This is a waterfall that should definitely count, however, which is found directly south of Loot Lake where the river running past Tilted Towers begins.

B6 - South edge of Viking Village

There is an imposingly large waterfall running down from the south edge of the Viking Village near Snobby Shores - it's frozen solid, but it should still count.

F10 - South edge of the map, west of Lucky Landing

Right down on the south edge of the map, where the main river meets the sea, you'll find a waterfall just to the west of Lucky Landing.

H9 - Edge of the oasis southwest of Paradise Palms

The oasis in the desert biome sits to the southwest of Paradise Palms, and on the east side of it is a small waterfall into a stream.

I10 - South edge of the map, south of Paradise Palms

At the other end of that stream, where it flows out into the sea near a shack, you'll find this final waterfall directly south of Paradise Palms.

Fortnite Season 8 is nearly here, but when does it starts? Here's everything we know about the next season of the popular battle royale.