Fortnite Prisoner stages - how to unlock each style for the Snowfall Prisoner skin

If you've unlocked the Fortnite Prisoner skin as part of the Fortnite Snowfall Challenges for Season 8, then you may be wondering how to access the different style stages of the outfit. You'll get the Fortnite Prisoner outfit and corresponding Padlock back bling, but unlike other skins there's no XP target to reach for additional styles and no indication in-game of what you need to do to get them. Instead, you have to complete secret challenges to earn these styles, and with the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 4 now revealed we've completely deciphered how to unlock all of the Fortnite Prisoner skin stages.

Fortnite tips - top tips for building, finding weapons, and staying alive

Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges - how to beat all of the weekly challenges

Fortnite Tier 100 Challenges - how to complete The Ice King challenges

Fortnite Prisoner Stage 2

After you've unlocked the Default style for The Prisoner, the next thing you need to do is get that pesky padlock off their head to reach Fortnite Prisoner Stage 2. This is fairly simple once you know what you're doing, so make sure you have The Prisoner outfit equipped then drop in to a match and make your way to the castle at Polar Peak.

Once you're at the castle, head up to the top floor where you'll find a large fireplace and a couple of desks up against the walls. Approach the desk by the west wall of the room and a key will appear, which you can interact with to collect. Then all you need to do is finish the match and the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 2 style is yours.

Fortnite Prisoner Stage 3

To get the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 3, you need to refer to the Week 10 Snowfall Challenge loading screen, showing The Prisoner chilling out next to one of the newly added Fortnite campfires. This is on top of the large mountain directly north of Paradise Palms, so head over there with the Prisoner Stage 2 style equipped.

You should be able to spot the campfire when you land, so run over and activate it then stick around to complete the next stage of this process. Once the campfire has burned down, you'll notice your arms are now glowing red, signifying that the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 3 style is now unlocked for you.

Fortnite Prisoner Stage 4

To unlock the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 4, you’ll need to head north of Wailing Woods on yet another hill while having the Stage 3 skin equipped. As you’re gliding over grid I2, you’ll see an area on a hill that has a stone floor with surrounding fire bowls directly below you.

Land here in the middle of the circle and you’ll activate them all, unlocking the Fortnite Prisoner Stage 4. Some say that this is the final stage of the outfit, but that's yet to be proven.

Fortnite Season 8 is nearly here, but when does it starts? Here's everything we know about the next season of the popular battle royale.