Fortnite The Lowdown challenges: How to beat the full Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 5 mission

If you're looking for all the information about the Fortnite The Lowdown challenges for week 5, then you've come to the right place. You'll be dishing out damage to opponents and healing your own squad, as well as visiting some of the new locations for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 as you journey through the list. Taking down each challenge will now earn you an impressive 52,000 XP, so you'll be heading up through the ranks in Fortnite before you know it. Read on and we'll show you how to best all of the Fortnite The Lowdown challenges, and give you links out to any other relevant guides we have to assist you in getting them done efficiently.

Fortnite The Lowdown challenges

The fifth set of challenges are all about dealing damage to opponents and helping out your teammates, though you'll also be paying a visit to all of the E.G.O. outposts along the way.

Search Chests at E.G.O. outposts (7)

There are five different Fortnite EGO outposts dotted across the island, which gives you a few options to head to and search chests - try to distance yourself from the battle bus route for the best chance of finding unopened chests.

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a Motorboat (500)

There are plenty of Fortnite motorboats along the various rivers crossing the island, so jump in and get ready to damage some opponents. You should be able to use the built in weapons or your own guns from the passenger seats for this, and Team Rumble mode will serve up plenty of opponents to aim for.

Visit different E.G.O. outposts (5)

There are only five E.G.O. outposts on the island, and you'll need to visit all of them to tick this challenge off your list – follow the link above for their locations.

Assault Rifle Eliminations (3)

This is a pretty straightforward challenge, though if you don't usually get many eliminations then pick up an assault rifle in Team Rumble for a better chance of taking out some opponents.

Revive a teammate in different matches (3)

You'll need to be playing in either Duos or Squads mode for a chance to revive a teammate, so watch for one of your partners being downed then get to them and interact before their health drains out.

Search Ammo Boxes in different Named Locations (7)

There are currently 13 named locations on the island, and you need to search ammo boxes at seven different ones. If it helps, tick off the ones you've visited from this list:

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (200)

The Bandage Bazooka is a purple weapon that takes up two slots in your inventory, which can be used to shoot teammates and increase their health. The best place to attempt this is in Team Rumble, so look out for the bazooka then start blasting teammates with those bandages.

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs (3)

Craggy Cliffs is on the north coast, and Salty Springs is just west of the central island. If you're having a hard time getting eliminations here then keep playing Team Rumble until the circle closes in around Salty Springs, which should make things easier.

Reboot a teammate (1)

If you lose a teammate in Duos or Squads mode, they'll drop a reboot card which you have a limited amount of time to grab before it disappears. You then need to take it to one of the Fortnite Reboot Vans that are found in each named location, and process it to reboot your teammate.

Assist teammates with Eliminations (7)

Once again, Team Rumble is your friend for this challenge, and if you play through a few matches in that mode you should get enough assists without really trying too hard.

Search the hidden 'N' found in the The Lowdown Loading Screen (1)

Once you've beaten at least eight Fortnite The Lowdown challenges then you'll collect a fresh loading screen, with another hidden letter found within it. Check out our main guide to locating the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and you'll discover where you have to go to search the hidden 'N'.

