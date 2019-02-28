Fortnite Season 8 - the biggest changes explained

Fortnite Season 8 has begun, and ALL the things have changed. There are pirates, a new Fortnite Party Assist mode to help with tricky challenges, and cannons you can fire yourself and friends out of. There's a lot of new things to get used to before Fornite season 8 ends, so lets take a look at the big changes and tweaks this new season has brought us

Fortnite tier 100 challenges | Fortnite pirate camps | Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges | Fortnite giant faces | Fortnite map changes | Fortnite Party Assist | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Discovery Challenges | Fortnite season 9 | Fortnite ping system

When does Fortnite Season 8 end?

Fortnite Season 8 will run for a 10 week duration, which means it will last from when it went live on Thursday, February 28, until Wednesday, May 8. That's 10 weeks to try and reach Battle Pass Tier 100 and tick off all those challenges.

How much does Fortnite Season 8 cost?

As always, the battle royale Fortnite mode will continue to be absolutely free for anyone who wants to jump in and play. If you want to pick up the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass however, it will cost you 950 V-Bucks. 1,000 V-Bucks will cost you around £8/$10, and you’ll have access to 100 tiers worth of cosmetics to unlock. That is of course if you didn't take advantage of Fortnite Season 7's Overtime Challenges that could net you a free Battle Pass if you completed 13 of them.

And remember: everything you receive in the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass will be strictly cosmetic - from skins and wraps, to emotes, gliders and pets: it's all about the looks and has no impact on the game.

What is in the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass?

So far, as for what's in the Fortnite season 8 Battle Pass there's new skins, emotes, gliders, pick axes, wraps, pets and loads more. Key highlights include a banana costume called Peely, a fox and wooden dog pets; there's a great squid-in-a-boat glider. There's also two new Progressive Outfits: Blackheart, a pirate, and Hybrid, a sort of animal person.

What's new in Fortnite Season 8?

Fortnite Season 8 has a very distinctive pirate theme to it led by that new progressive Blackhart skin, Pirate ships, and a volcano. But that’s just the tip of the the presumably melted iceberg. So lets's take a look at the biggest changes you need to know about in Fortnite Season 8

Big map changes

The entire top right corner of the new Fortnite Season 8 map has had a redesign. Walling woods has been replaced with Sunny Steps, a new temple area and Lazy Lagoon has taken over what used to be Lazy links complete with pirate ship. Plus there’s this giant freaking volcano now in the top right complete with lava and vents you can use to jump around. Cargo container park has gone and the block has landed on top of what used to be the motel.

Pirate Cannons

The new cannons can be found dotted around the map and on board the Pirate ship in Lazy Lagoon. They can be pushed into new positions to help aim them and you either fire cannon balls or other players - jumping in the cannon turns you into a wrecking ball allowing you to damage any enemy structures you hit. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players. A direct hit will deal 100 damage to enemies and 50 damage to enemies within a small radius.

Lava and Volcanic Vents have arrived

The lava flowing out of the new volcano will deal 1 damage per touch and cause you to bounce off the surface, so watch out for that. You’ll also find new Volcanic Vents around the map. These redeploy you with a gust of hot air, allowing you to use your glider again and use them as permanent launch pads for you and your squad.

Fortnite planes and other items have been vaulted

First introduced in season 7, planes have now been vaulted for Fortnite Season 8. The Sneaky Snowman, Chiller Grenade, Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart have also been moved to the vault for the time being. As with everything, though, vaulting an item doesn’t mean it’s gone for good, so we could see any of these make a return either in regular modes or as an LMT.

Party Assist has been Added

You can now enable a Party Assist feature for challenges to help you complete it with the assistance of everyone in your party. So if someone in your squad gets a headshot as part as a challenge, you all get it ticked off. This only works with people you add to your squad via the lobby screen though, so you can’t ‘fill’ it with randoms each match or use it in large team modes such as Team Rumble. It's a great little feature for anyone who loves playing with friends or if you're struggling with a particular challenge.

There's a new Gold chest in the Block

If normal chests wasn’t enough for you, we now have ‘the one chest to rule them all’. This is the rarest chest of the match and at the moment it seems to be only located in the block. This one can be found by in one of the lower levels, towards the west in the middle of the room. It always contains at least one gold item but as with all chests once it’s opened it’s gone so get there fast.

There's a new Ping System like, well, you know

Fortnite has obviously heard about the perfect ping system ping system in Apex Legends and have decided to copy it. You can now tap left on the D-pad and the World Marker system has been updated to follow, and mark items, plus you can double tap it to warn teammates about enemies

These strange vans might be the Fortnite respawn system

In the replay mode you can find these mysterious vans parked at every named location around the map. At the moment it's a bug and they're not in the actual game. Given the blank player character hologram and their placement our guess is that these are/will be revive trucks so when playing in squads you'll be able to respawn a downed teammate. Apex says hi.