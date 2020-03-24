Fortnite Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges locations: Where to embrace the rainbow

If you're setting out to embrace the rainbow, then knowing all of the Fortnite Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges locations will help you to complete all the required colours. Fittingly, this is part of the Fortnite Deadpool challenges, so make sure you pay a visit to all of the different river crossings to collect the set – a Ben Stiller impression at Blue Steel Bridge is optional but highly encouraged! Handily, we've spent plenty of time scoping out the Fortnite island so we know exactly where all of these overpasses are, so if you're ready to embrace the rainbow by visiting the Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges in Fortnite then we've got all the information you need.

Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite secret passages | Fortnite SHADOW safe houses | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Let's be honest, it should come as no surprise that the Fortnite Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges locations are spanning the various rivers running across the map, but as those waterways cover a large distance over the island and there are plenty of other bridges that don't count as Fortnite landmarks, we're here to narrow things down for you.

Red Steel Bridge sits between Pleasant Park and Salty Springs, with Blue Steel Bridge located nearby and directly to the east of Pleasant Park. Purple Steel Bridge is tucked in the forest between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp, while you'll find Green Steel Bridge southeast of Frenzy Farm, and finally Yellow Steel Bridge is all the way over in the mountains to the east of Misty Meadows so stick to the high ground. Should you prefer to look up grid coordinates on the map, here's where you can find all the Fortnite Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges locations:

D3 - Red Steel Bridge

- Red Steel Bridge F7 - Yellow Steel Bridge

- Yellow Steel Bridge F4 - Green Steel Bridge

- Green Steel Bridge E2 - Blue Steel Bridge

- Blue Steel Bridge C6 - Purple Steel Bridge

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack