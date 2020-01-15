Fortnite No Swimming signs: Where to swim at different sign locations

We were introduced to the joys of swimming with the launch of the new chapter in the battle royale, and although it's generally fun to bathe in the cool waters there are some areas denoted by Fortnite No Swimming signs which are considered a danger to dive in to. Thankfully we don't have to pay much attention to health and safety – this is still a game, after all – so if you're working your way through the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges then we can help you find some locations to swim at different No Swimming signs. Taking an illegal dip in Fortnite shouldn't cause you any issues, unless of course you get swept off the top of a dam or waterfall and don't manage to nail the landing! Read on, and we'll reveal all the places we've found for you to ignore Fortnite No Swimming signs so you can complete this watery challenge.

Fortnite No Swimming sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked five of the Fortnite No Swimming sign locations on the map above, so all you need to do is hop in the water near two of them and have a quick splash about. Note that in the Gorgeous Gorge location there are actually two No Swimming signs – one at the top of the waterfall, and another at the bottom – though we haven't yet tested if both of them count separately.

The Fortnite No Swimming signs we've tagged are as follows:

A3 - Crashed Cargo beach

E5 - Gorgeous Gorge (bottom of waterfall)

F5 - Gorgeous Gorge (top of waterfall)

E7 - Hydro 16 above dam

G8 - Camp Cod southeast beach

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2