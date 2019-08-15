Where to find Fortnite Mushrooms and how to consume foraged mushrooms

You should recognise Fortnite Mushrooms by now, as they're one of the original consumable items added to Fortnite and have been around for plenty of seasons already. Although not game-changing on their own, each of these 'shrooms will give you an extra 5 on your shield when you munch on them, so if you find a group of them they can help you out in a pinch with a quick top up.

They also have a use in the Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges for Week 3 of Season 10, where you initially have to consume 10 foraged mushrooms in total. Should you go ahead and prestige after completing all the initial challenges, you'll also need to eat five of the funky blue fungi in a single match. Follow our lead, and we'll show you all of the locations you can find some Fortnite Mushrooms and keep that shield nicely boosted.

Fortnite rifts | Fortnite Rift Zones | Fortnite memorial to a cube

Where to find the Fortnite Mushrooms

As with similar consumable items such as Fortnite Apples, you can't always predict where Mushrooms will appear on the Fortnite map as they spawn randomly. However, after extensive research in the field, we've marked various areas on the map where we've had success in finding Fortnite Mushrooms:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The two main areas to focus on are the south of Lonely Lodge, and west of Pleasant Park near the abandoned house. Although we've found Fortnite Mushrooms in all of these marked locations, there's no guarantee they will definitely be there for you. As well as the random spawning mixing things up, there's the chance that hungry opponents may have already passed through and nommed the 'shrooms themselves. Instead, you should treat the above map as a rough guidance of areas to check, but don't be too disappointed if you come up empty-handed as there's plenty of other locations to check. When you're in the vicinity of these areas, have a look in the shady spaces (normally underneath trees) and you should be able to spot the distinctive blue glow of a Fortnite Mushroom ripe for eating.

If you've already boosted your shield up to 100, then you won't actually be able to consume any Fortnite Mushrooms as they can't have their desired effect on you. Counter-intuitive as it may be, you'll need to give yourself a small amount of self damage, but this can't be fall damage as that only reduces your health and not your shield. If you have an explosive weapon you can try to detonate it near yourself to reduce your shield with the splash damage, but for the purposes of this challenge it's best to make sure your shield doesn't go above 50, allowing you to nosh the fungus and tick another Mushroom off your tally.

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite hidden battle stars | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite