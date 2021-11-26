Fortnite leaker claims Nick Fury will be the next Marvel crossover character

Fortnite is apparently recruiting Nick Fury as its next Marvel guest character.

Earlier today, renowned Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey posted the image seen below on Twitter, depicting former SHIELD director Nick Fury transported into the world of Fortnite Battle Royale. The leaker doesn't provide any details as to when Fury will be entering Epic's game, but this is pretty clear evidence that the former director is on his way.

Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. infiltrates Fortnite to help battle the Cubes. Get his Outfit and other S.H.I.E.L.D. Set items – F.I.E.L.D. Pack Back Bling, Director's Scythe Pickaxe, and more! pic.twitter.com/yWzauQZD4vNovember 25, 2021 See more

However, what the leaker does reveal is that there'll be a whole host of items accompanying Fury into Fortnite. There'll be other items themed around the SHIELD organization, including a FIELD back bling, special Director's Scythe pickaxe (does Fury ever have a scythe?), and much more besides.

It's a little surprising that a renowned Marvel Cinematic Universe character like Nick Fury has taken so long to join the ever-expanding ranks of Epic's battle royale game. We've seen the likes of Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, Groot, and many more transported into Fortnite over the last few years, and Fury is just the latest in a very long line of Marvel characters to grace the game.

You can be pretty sure Marvel crossovers with Fortnite won't end at Nick Fury. Last year in late 2020, Epic president Donald Mustard revealed that there are plans in place for "many, many, many years" of more Marvel characters debuting in Epic's game, so you can probably expect a fair few more Marvel characters over the next few years.

