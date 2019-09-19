Fortnite hill top with a circle of trees location: where to land for the Storm Racers challenge

The Fortnite hill top with a circle of trees is the location of interest for the latest set of challenges in Fortnite. While the full challenge reads "Land on Polar Peak, a Volcano and a hill top with a circle of trees", the first two are very obvious; Polar Peak and Pressure Plant. The hill top with a circle of trees however isn't quite so easy to find, so read on to know exactly where to land. You can also visit our Fortnite telescopes and Fortnite race tracks guides to complete those missions as part of the Fortnite Storm Racers challenges.

Fortnite hill top with a circle of trees location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see on the map, the Fortnite hill top with a circle of trees is found south of Pleasant Park and north-west of Tilted Town. It's right on top of the commonly nicknamed Stunt Mountain, where shopping carts once spawned and players would hurtle down the sides at the speed of light.

In order to complete the challenge, you have to land at the hill top with a circle of trees – along with Polar Peak and the volcano of course – not just visit it. So make sure you're leaping out of the battle bus at the right time and landing right on the top because otherwise it won't count. Thankfully, a chest usually spawns up there so you won't be loot-less and if you're quick enough, you can fight off everyone else also trying to complete the challenge.

That's pretty much all there is to it! None of the prestige challenges use this location so you don't have to worry about returning here. Of course, there's a bunch of other challenges to complete so hop on over to our Fortnite missions page if you've missed any of the challenges so far this season. Good luck!

