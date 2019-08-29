Fortnite film camera, stone head, and gold big rig locations: Where to search between them

If you're looking for the Fortnite film camera, stone head, and gold big rig locations, then that means you're working on another of the weekly challenges. This one is a bit of a mouthful, as you have to search between a basement film camera, a snowy stone head, and a flash gold big rig to claim your prize for this entry in the Fortnite Blockbuster challenges. Thankfully, one of these landmarks has been a staple of Fortnite for many seasons, and the other two are pretty easy to spot, so follow our guide to find the Fortnite film camera, stone head, and gold big rig locations, and where to search between them.

Search between a basement film camera, a snowy stone head, and a flash gold big rig in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Regular Fortnite players will already know that the basement film camera lives downstairs in the grey house, just west across the road from Shifty Shafts. Following the road north from there will take you to a flash gold big rig on the edge of the snow biome, and heading directly west from there will take you to the snowy stone head. Look for a spot between the three of them, and you'll find one of the roadside hills sat below a zipline.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you approach this hill southwest of Tilted Town and northwest of Shifty Shafts, you should be able to spot a bare patch of earth poking out through the snow. When you land there the battle star should pop up, allowing you to search between a basement film camera, a snowy stone head, and a flash gold big rig in Fortnite. Watch out as this area is going to be busy once the challenges go live, so be ready to dash out of there to Tilted or Shifty as soon as possible.

