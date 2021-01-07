Fortnite Coral Buddies location: Where to signal the Coral Buddies

You may have already encountered the Fortnite Coral Buddies in the past, if you've been seeking out the secret quests hidden away in the game, but now they are being featured in the open for all to see. This is in relation to one of the Fortnite Week 6 quests, where you'll need to find a set of conch shells and have a toot on them in order to signal the Coral Buddies. Naturally, there's one particular area where you're most likely to discover some shells in Fortnite, but that still gives you a lot of ground (or water) to cover. Don't worry though as we've already done the searching for you, so read on for details of the Fortnite Coral Buddies location where you can raise the signal to call them.

Fortnite Coral Buddies location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the Fortnite Coral Buddies location is to the northwest corner of the island within the Coral Castle area, as the name is somewhat of a giveaway. Once you arrive at this watery locale, you'll want to head north from the main central castle structure and look for this small bridge-like building:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside it you'll find a line of six conch shells on a window ledge, and by interacting with them you can signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite and complete this quest. You may need to work along the line and play all six of them to get a successful outcome – toot toot!

