Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges guide: How to complete the Weekly Challenges

We've finally reached the final week of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges, and while there's still a while to go until the end of Fortnite Season 9, the Week 10 challenges are here at last. Once more, there's not many surprises when it comes to the Fortnite challenges this week, with the only somewhat tricky one being "visit different public service announcement signs". Nevertheless, we've got the details on all of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges here, so read on for everything you need to know, or we've also got the Fortnite Utopia challenges covered too if you need those.

Want to see every Battle Pass reward item in Season 9? We've got all 128 of them laid out in our video below:

Fortnite Battle Pass challenges - Season 9 Week 10

Free Challenges:

Use an Air Strike in different matches (3)

Damage opponents with Shotguns (500)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall (5)

Stage 1 of 3: Collect Wood from a Pirate Ship or Viking Ship (100)

- Stage 2 of 3: Collect Stone from a Fork Knife or Umbrella (100)

- Stage 3 of 3: Collect Metal from a Robot Factory (100)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park or Paradise Palms (3)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (200)

Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall

In order to visit different public service announcement signs, you need to visit one of the three locations mentioned in the challenge. You're looking for signs similar to the one pictured above; a big flashing red exclamation mark with a public service announcement on it acting as a warning for something coming.

There's multiple in each location so if you don't get the challenge complete in one of the three places, move on to the next and you should complete it no problem. We've got a complete Fortnite public service announcement signs guide too if you're looking for the exact locations within each place of interest. Good luck!