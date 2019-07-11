Find and visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant and Mega Mall

This week's Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges wants you to visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant and Mega Mall. You only need visit five different Fortnite public service announcement signs and there are multiple in each location so lets tick this Fortnite challenge off now.

Visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted

(Image credit: epic)

There are six Fortnite public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted so a good place to tick of five different ones if it wasn't such a death trap. A lot of the signs are high up too so you'll need to build to reach them. Maybe a place to pass through after the game's started when there's less people around and someone else has left a few ramps.

Visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Pressure Plant

(Image credit: epic)

There are seven public service announcement signs to visit in Pressure Plant and all in a very tight space. That makes it a great place to try and get as many done as possible in one hit. You can even use the updraft from the pit to glide to some of the harder to reach ones.

Visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Mega Mall

(Image credit: Epic)

There are seven visit Fortnite public service announcement signs in Mega Mall roughly split between ones you can access straight away, and one's you'll have to build to. They're not too far apart but still a little bit of a run around because of getting around the buildind.