Fortnite Sky Platform locations: Where to visit all seven Sky Platforms in Fortnite

One of the newer additions to the landscape in the game are the Fortnite Sky Platforms, which hover high above the island and usually feature a good few chests and ammo boxes for players prepared to scale their heights by riding up the air jets that keep them afloat. There are seven of these in total across the Fortnite map, and knowing the Fortnite Sky Platform locations will help you out with several of the challenges for Fortnite Season 9.

For one of the initial Week 1 challenges, you just need to visit all Sky Platforms at some point, and this doesn't have to be done in the same match. The more recent Week 5 challenge tasks you with getting three eliminations at Sky Platforms, but again this can be spread over multiple matches so don't worry too much about scoring a hat-trick in one game! Read on, and we'll show you all of the Fortnite Sky Platform locations.

Fortnite Sky Platform locations: Where to visit all Sky Platforms in Fortnite

There's seven Fortnite Sky Platforms in total and if we're being honest, they're quite hard to miss! Each one is an enormous floating hovercraft that you can see from quite a distance away, and if you zoom in the map you can easily spot them to tag. Here's all of the Fortnite Sky Platform locations:

Southwest of Pleasant Park

West of Lazy Lagoon

East of Pressure Plant

West of Dusty Divot

West of Shifty Shafts

South of Salty Springs

North of Paradise Palms

When you've visited all of the Fortnite Sky Platforms, and hopefully racked up some eliminations there too, make sure you check out our complete guide to all of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges this season that will be regularly updated!