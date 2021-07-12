FIFA 22 doesn't offer a free next-gen upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

FIFA 22 won't offer a free next-gen upgrade for those who purchase the standard edition of the game.

Over the past weekend, the FIFA 22 release date was unveiled for the first time, with the game due to launch this October on both last and current-gen consoles alike. In a new FAQ posted on the official FIFA website, EA reveals that only those who purchase the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 will qualify for a free upgrade to next-gen consoles.

This Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 is priced at $99.99/£89.99, so it's going to set you back a fair bit if you want to purchase the new game on both last and current-gen systems. This is the only way to bag yourself a free upgrade of FIFA 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, so if you purchase the standard edition of the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll need to pay for it all over again to get a native next-gen version of the game on any console. Players will also need to pay slightly more for the next-gen standard edition, which comes in at $10/£10 more than it's last-gen counterpart.

This is a complete turnaround from last year's FIFA 21, which offered an entirely free next-gen upgrade. No matter the version of the game that players purchased with 2020's FIFA 21, everyone was guaranteed a next-gen upgrade for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions, meaning there wasn't a need to shell out more money for the upgrade.

Over on the FIFA subreddit, one user has worked out that if you combine the EA Play discount and the 10% off bonus for pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 through FIFA 21, you'll get a combined 20% off the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22. The user notes that this has worked for the past three iterations of FIFA, and it's back once again this year.

EA finally revealed FIFA 22 just yesterday on July 11. As you can see in the official reveal trailer for the next iteration of the sports sim just below, Kylian Mbappé is the chief cover star for FIFA 22, with Heung-Min Son, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Christian Pulisic joining the young superstar on the cover of certain versions. There's not long to wait until FIFA 22 launches on October 1 later this year.

