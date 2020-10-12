FIFA 21 skill moves: All the tricks you can do on the pitch this year

How to do FIFA 21 skill moves

If you want to up your game on the pitch, knowing all of the best FIFA 21 skill moves is absolutely key. You can skip past defenders or get your midfield out of a tight spot if you know the right tricks to perform in FIFA 21, whether it's a roulette or a rainbow flick. Here are all of the FIFA 21 skill moves and the star rating your players need to pull them off.

FIFA 21 skill moves star ratings explained

In the full list of FIFA 21 skill moves below, the skills are divided by the star rating your players need to pull them off. You can check this by going into an individual players' information, then looking for the star rating, alongside their weak foot rating. As you'd expect, most defenders have lower ratings, while wingers can often be found with four stars and above.

FIFA 21 skill moves list

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off, including goalkeepers. Though we wouldn't advise doing tricks with 'keepers, for obvious reasons...

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
BridgeTap R1 x2Tap RB x2
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS directionTap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleL2 + Tap R1Hold LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left/RightHold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/rightHold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Flick UpHold L1 + Tap R3Hold LB + Tap R3

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two star skills so you shouldn't have any trouble doing these ones. Note the Drag Back, which has changed execution since last year.

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x2Flick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/LeftFlick RS right/leftFlick RS right/left
Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS front to right/leftRoll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS right/left to frontRoll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/LeftHold RS right/leftHold RS right/left
Drag BackL1 + R1 + LS flick downLB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Now we're getting to the good stuff. Most midfielders and forwards will have three star skills, which includes some classics like the Roulette and Heel Chop.

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to rightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/LeftHold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/leftHold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

4 Star Skill Moves

This is where you can start looking super fancy because there are a lot of four star moves, including the Rainbow Flick, a true showboating move.

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Ball Hop (while standing)Hold L1 + press R3Hold LB + press R3
Heel To Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twiceRS flick down then up twice
Spin RightHold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to rightHold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin LeftHold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftHold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)RS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left + LS hold rightRS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right + LS hold leftRS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then XHold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/leftHold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS hold downRS hold down
Drag To HeelHold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/LeftHold L1 + RS hold right/leftHold LB + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/LeftHold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/LeftRS flick down then flick right/leftRS flick down then flick right/left

5 Star Skill Moves

These skills can only be pulled off by the very best; Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Aiden Mcgeady... that tier of player.

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick upRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from down to left, then back to rightRoll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from down to right, then back to leftRoll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)RS hold right/left then flick upRS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 + RS flick up then downHold RB + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)RS flick up, up, downRS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/LeftRS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)RS hold right/left then flick left/rightRS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/rightHold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to rightHold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop LeftHold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to leftHold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/LeftHold R1 + RS flick up then right/leftHold RB + RS flick up then right/left
Flick OverHold L1 + RS hold upHold LB + RS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/LeftHold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/leftHold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold L2 + Square then X + LS downHold LT + X then A + LS down

5 Star Juggling Tricks

When players with five star skills juggle the ball, they can also do special moves like these with the ball in mid-air.

SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Laces Flick UpL2 + Hold R1LT + Hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/LeftHold LS down/right/leftHold LS down/right/left
Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwiseRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air ElasticoRS flick right then leftRS flick right then left
Reverse In Air ElasticoRS flick left then rightRS flick left then right
Flick Up For VolleyHold LS upHold LS up
Chest FlickHold L2 + R3 x2Hold LT + R3 x2
T. Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise then RS flick upRS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

