FIFA 22 chemistry styles: Every chemistry option in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 22 chemistry styles list is identical to that found in last year's game. That's slightly disappointing, but at least it means you know what you're getting when you first boot up FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Chemistry styles are a means of tweaking individual player stats to make them better suited to your squad, and below we explain how it all works, before providing you with the complete FIFA 22 chemistry styles list.

What are FIFA 22 chemistry styles?

(Image credit: EA)

Perhaps fittingly, FIFA 22 features exactly 22 specific chemistry styles – along with GK Basic and Basic, which effectively reset an individual's stats to the default ones on his card. Each chemistry style buffs either two or three main attributes, as outlined by the third and fourth columns in the tables below. Inevitably Hunter and Shadow are the hardest to come by (and therefore most expensive on the transfer market) given that both award a considerable pace boost. These are all of the FIFA 22 chemistry styles in the game:

FIFA 22 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2

FIFA 22 chemistry styles: Defence

Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: 3, PHY: 3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: 3, DEF: 3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: 3, DEF: 3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: 3, DEF: 3

FIFA 22 chemistry styles: Midfield

Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: 3, DRI: 3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: 3, PHY: 3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: 3, DEF: 3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: 3, PAS: 3

FIFA 22 chemistry styles: Attack