FIFA 21 TOTS guide: Team Of The Season now live

There’s no event in EA’s sports behemoth like FIFA 21 TOTS (Team Of The Season). Bid farewell to the 83-rated Joe Gomez who’s served you so well throughout this season: the power curve just got ridiculous, with a jumbo stash of 90+ rated cards coming to FIFA 21 in the coming month. The first two TOTS sets revealed are the Community and EFL squads, with Premier League, La Liga and more coming shortly. You can keep track of all developments below, using GR’s FIFA 21 TOTS guide.

FIFA 21 TOTS: What is it?

A hotly anticipated annual tradition, FIFA 21 TOTS (Team Of The Season) celebrates the most consistent performers of the 2020-21 campaign from all the world’s biggest leagues. Overall it adds dozens of new cards to Ultimate Team across April and May, with the first two squads landing on Friday, April 23. They are the Community TOTS and the EFL TOTS.

As the name suggests, the Community TOTS was chosen via fan vote, and contains three Premier League cards guaranteed to stay toasty hot (and therefore expensive) throughout the campaign. They are Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (LW, 92), Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB, 92) and Fulham brick wall Alphonse Areola (GK, 89).

Going by last year’s scheduling, the full Premier League TOTS is expected on Friday, April 30.

FIFA 21 TOTS: Which leagues and players are represented?

As I write this, we know that at least six additional TOTS sets are headed to FIFA 21 in the coming weeks – but the dates are a mystery. That brings the definite total to eight, as follows (teams already released are in bold):

Bundesliga (Germany) - Release date TBC

Community (fan-voted) - Released on Friday, April 23

EFL (England) - Released on Friday, April 23

La Liga Santander (Spain) - Release date TBC

Ligue 1 (France) - Release date TBC

Premier League (England) - Release date TBC

Serie A (Italy) - Release date TBC

Ultimate TOTS (Combined) - Release date TBC

Last year we also received the following leagues, but these are as yet unconfirmed for FIFA 21:

CSL (China)

Eredivisie (Holland)

LATAM (Latin America)

Liga NOS (Portugal)

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

MLS (USA)

Super Lig (Turkey)

FIFA 21 TOTS: How much do the cards cost?

The answer to this question is certain to fluctuate throughout the campaign. Cards such as Wan-Bissaka and Barnes are in incredible demand now, but as more items of similar calibre emerge, their prices should dip slightly.

Also be wary of buying an item as soon as it goes on sale. In 2020, TOTS Lionel Messi was shifting for more than 6 million coins in his first hours on the market, but soon settled at 2.5 million. Similarly, Ronaldo was a whopping 10 million if you wanted him in his first hours on sale, eventually dropping down to 4.9m. That’s a lot of in-game moolah to chuck away for a few-hours’ head start on the competition.

Analyse the market carefully for at least an afternoon before committing to any card priced deep in to the millions.

Wan-Bissaka started out the campaign costing in the region of 750,000 coins, with Barnes’ early value set at 595,000. Two players came in more expensive on night one: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, CM, 92) and David Alaba (FC Bayern, CB, 92). At the other end of the scale, a pair of Hull City players – George Honeyman (CAM, 85) and Callum Elder (LB, 85) – can be yours for a bargain bin price of 13,750 coins.

FIFA 21 TOTS: How else can I get new cards?

Objectives and Squad Building Challenges have been a path to exclusive cards throughout FIFA 21, and that trend continues.

Juventus’ Federico Chiesa (LM, 89) is the first TOTS player available through a FIFA 21 SBC puzzle set. It required the completion of two challenges, based around Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) and Serie A, and expires on Thursday, April 29. More SBCs across the campaign are inevitable.

At the same time, two additional items popped up as Objectives-based rewards. Atletico Madrid’s Argentine wideman Angel Correa (RM, 90) can be nabbed by completing five in-game task sets based around the Live FUT Friendly Community Challenge. If you’d rather focus your attention on offline bonuses, instead set your sights on Nick Powell (CAM, 88). The Stoke midfielder is yours upon completion of four Squad Battles-related tasks.

FIFA 21 TOTS: Is there a full player list?

Yes, but to prevent you needing to scroll down this screen for 17 minutes to see it all, we’ve limited it to cards rated 91 or above. Here’s how that FIFA 21 TOTS player list looks after the first two squads appeared, with many more additions still to come…