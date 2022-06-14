Father's Day gifts for gamers and nerds 2022 - options to suit any budget

Hunting down some nerdy Father's Day gifts but coming up short? Don't sweat, we've got you. Our resident bargain-hunters have been deployed to find you the very best offers like truffle-seeking pigs. Is this our best analogy? No, but you get the idea.
Regardless of whether your loved one is into video games, Star Wars, Lego, or something else entirely, you'll find something to suit them below with these nerdy Father's Day gifts. We've tried to select options with quick delivery too, so you don't need
Oh, and don't worry - everything listed here has either been tested by us or has been highly recommended via consistently good user reviews. That means these nerdy Father's Day gifts should pass the test and delight their recipient.
Father's Day gifts 2022
Mandalorian Holding The Child Funko POP!
Is there a more heart-warming parent-child duo on TV right now than Mando and Grogu? They certainly sit at the top of the pile, and that makes this cute (but very affordable) Funko POP figure the perfect Father's Day gift.
Choose Your Weapon t-shirt
Got a gamer in the house? This is a cool way to show 'em you care. Vague enough to suit anyone no matter what they play, it's a fun who's who of famous controllers that fits the bill if you want good gifts for gamers.
From a Certain Point of View book
Seeing as it's crammed with 40 short stories set during the events of the first Star Wars movie, this anthology book is a great gift idea for Force-sensitive fathers. It features the best and brightest Star Wars writers too, so it's of a high quality.
Super Mario Brothers heat-changing mug
As an ode to the original Super Mario Bros. game, this mug is an ideal present for retro fans - it's modelled on that iconic first level. It changes color when hot water is added, making it one of the better gamer mugs and a strong contender in terms of Father's Day gifts overall.
Friends Central Perk mug
They'll be there for youuuuuu... especially if you get 'em this very cool Friends Central Perk mug. Fill it with a steaming cup o' Joe and it'll be like you're hanging out at the show's iconic coffee house.
Best Movies of the '80s book
If your dad grew up in the '80s, this might be one of the best Father's Day gifts on this page - it's crammed full of nostalgia for silver screen classics like Back to the Future, Die Hard, The Goonies, Labyrinth, and more. It's a great read with informative commentary throughout.
Game Over mug
Ah, this one's a classic; the obligatory controller-themed mug. In terms of affordable Father's Day gifts for gamers, it's right on the money.
PlayStation Vintage Icons t-shirt
PS5 consoles may be hard to find right now, but this cool t-shirt is readily available to do its duty as a dope Father's Day gift. It's a straightforward, elegant design any design any PlayStation fan will appreciate.
Gryffindor Quidditch Team Seeker t-shirt
Fans of Harry Potter have been wondering which Hogwarts House they'd be a part of since the '90s, and now they can show off their choice with this t-shirt range. You can get Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw versions of this design, so it's worth a look if your dad's still bummed out that they never got their Hogwarts letter.
Super Mario Warp Pipe mug
$23.99 $21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another cool novelty mug, this is a clever design that isn't tacky about its connection to Super Mario; rather than just slapping the plumber and a logo on and calling it a day, it recreates the iconic Warp Pipe in pixel-form.
Tropical Stormtrooper t-shirt
Is your dad feeling ready for summer? This fun Star Wars tee brings all the hot-weather vibes, so it's a Father's Day gift that'll come in very handy if you're going on vacation soon.
Tatooine C-3PO & R2-D2 t-shirt
Few locations in Star Wars are more iconic than Tatooine, so if your dad is really into the saga from a galaxy far, far away, this is spot-on in terms of top-notch Star Wars gifts.
PlayStation Icons light
This is the perfect piece of memorabilia to show off a love of PlayStation; it looks class no matter whether you go for the multi-color version or the blue PS5 alternative, so gamer dads everywhere will appreciate it.
Hellfire Club Raglan tee
Is your dad a fan of Stranger Things? This long-sleeved tee looks as if it's been dragged straight from the Upside Down; it's a screen-accurate replica of the gang's Hellfire Club t-shirt. It's a frontrunner in terms of top-notch Stranger Things merch, so we can't recommend picking it up as a present enough.
Gaming cookbooks
For those of us drawing a blank on what to buy our game-loving, cooking-obsessed pa, why not blend the two interests together? These culinary delights are based on the menus of beloved in-game worlds like Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Destiny, and the ones we've been hands-on with are a delightful mix of cool recipes and lore.
Atari 2600/7800: A Visual Compendium
Is your dad big into retro gaming? This book harkens back to the good old days of the Atari, so it's a fascinating read and one of the best gaming books for anyone that grew up in that era.
Geeki Tikis Batman mug
$37.30 $29.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
He's darkness, he's vengeance, he is... a Tiki mug? This is a fun Father's Day gift for any fan of the Bat, and it looks awesome on display too.
Geeki Tikis The Mandalorian mug
Tiki mugs are awesome, and the Star Wars designs from Geeki Tikis are some of the best themed versions you can get. They all come highly recommended, but this Mandalorian cup might be our favorite. An excellent choice of Father's Day gift for dads that enjoy a cocktail.
The Witcher book series
Fans of the gaming series or Netflix TV show may be interested to know that The Witcher started life as a book series, so treating them to the full collection is one hell of a Father's Day gift.
The Black Series: Darth Vader
There aren't many baddies that are as iconic as this Dark Lord of the Sith, so having him on the shelf in miniature is gonna make any fan of the series very happy. The Black Series Star Wars action figures are hyper-detailed and some of the best in the business, so it doesn't get better than this.
Nintendo Game and Watch
$49.99 $42.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This might be the ultimate slice of retro Nintendo heaven; it comes with the original Super Mario Bros pre-installed along with the tricky Lost Levels pack. You can also get a Legend of Zelda version if you're lucky, but be warned - it's often out of stock.
Lego Friends Central Perk
$59.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Recreating the beloved Friends coffee house in blocky miniature (including stage lighting), this set was born out of the Ideas initiative where the public submits designs. That means it's filled to bursting with Easter eggs and references to the series.
PlayStation Classic
One of the best retro game consoles of all time returns with the PlayStation Classic, and it brings back so many good memories. Pre-installed with 20 games and capable of playing on your modern TV via HDMI, it's a neat way of revisiting childhood memories this Father's Day.
Lego Optimus Prime
This is one of the more expensive Father's Day gifts on this list, but hoooo boy is it a winner. An enormous 1,508-piece kit that stands at 13.5 inches tall when fully built, it's crammed with fan service and actually transforms from robot to truck and back again. As we said in our Lego Optimus Prime review, it's easily one of the best Lego sets we've ever seen.
Oculus Quest 2
This is another no-holds-barred Father's Day gift, but it's a corker. Virtual reality is really coming into its own, and there's never been a better blend of quality and price than with the Quest 2. The Oculus Store is full of excellent must-haves like Vader Immortal as well, so (as pointed out in our Oculus Quest 2 review) we can't recommend it enough.
For more recommendations, don't forget to check out the best board games, the best Nerf guns, and the best water guns.