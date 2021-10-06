Far Cry 6 tips to master Yara and depose El Presidente faster

With new systems and tricks these Far Cry 6 tips will help you get up to speed with this island hopping open world guerrilla adventure. While playing as Dani you'll need to master weapons mods, secret freedom fighter symbols, learn the lay of the land and more are you fight the power, take out bases and train up your animal friends. Coming up we've got a list of quick to learn things culled from our own 'I wish I'd realised that sooner' experiences to save you the time and pain of a sudden realisation facepalm. Read on, then, for our Far Cry 6 tips and start saving the island of Yara.

1. Look out for blue symbols to get information about your surroundings

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You're told early on that blue is guerrilla color, indicating hidden paths or shortcuts to let you get around faster, or avoid guard patrols. There are also symbols to keep an eye out for that can give you more information about where you are or what's nearby. Things like a blue eye indicate a good observation point to scan enemy locations for example. There are also signs hidden around to indicate safe houses, supplies, hidden paths, threats and more. Keep a look out and you'll be forewarned, and better prepared.

2. Mod weapons sparingly initially as resources are in short supply

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are a range of things you need to craft weapon mods like silencers and scopes but by far the deciding material is gunpowder. While there are plenty of materials to collect like seals and fasteners, gunpowder is the currency that pays for mods. It's generally in short supply and while you'll pick it up regularly from supply boxes and missions you'll never be overflowing with the stuff. Because of that, think carefully about what mods you need on what gun. Once you've made a mod for a certain weapon class, like a rifle, it does unlock for every weapon in that class at least, making it worth specialising rather than spreading the wealth.

3. Talk to anybody with a black exclamation point above their head

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you clear out enemy bases and populate them with Libertad rebels, you'll notice NPCs with little black icons above their heads. These NPCs can sometimes appear in the wild too - either way, talk to them whenever you get the chance. They'll reveal a random area, quest or item of note close by. It's possible to discover some of the best quests and secrets in the game by doing this, so make it a regular thing. You'll also often get intel from rescuing anyone you see in trouble.

4. Scan vehicles with your phone to be able to summon them

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The game doesn't make a big deal out of it, but by scanning an empty car or bike with your phone you can add it to your garage summoned at bases and customised. You do this like scanning enemies while scouting out a base or fortress - just find an empty ride and look at it through your phone camera to start scanning. Once done, it'll add it to your menu back at your hideouts. Keep in mind that there can't be any NPCs inside the vehicle, and it doesn't work on military vehicles like tanks or trucks.

5. The Furioso Supremo can help with platforming, mobility and general destruction

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While all the Supremos have their strengths and advantages the Furioso has a use beyond killing things (which it does by creating a ring of fire that burns enemies around you). It allows you to do an air-dash, leaving a trail of fire behind you that, though dangerous, is very versatile. It can help you in platforming challenges, escape enemy grenades, burn tobacco fields and more. This ability doesn't have a cooldown either, you can use it on every jump. Definitely worth the uranium.

6. Don't steal kills from your Amigos

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Certain Amigos, like good-boy-gator Guapo, have challenges based around killing enemies, and by completing these challenges they get new powers and abilities. In the heat of battle, Amigos will sometimes trigger attack animations or go for specific enemies in a way that leaves the foe vulnerable to a follow-up shot, but in reality you should probably leave them alone, especially if they're on low health. You don't get anything for killing them, but your Amigo might get further up their challenge, so by stealing that kill, you're only hurting both of you (and the goon). Best to let Guapo or the rest of them finish what they've started.

7. A silenced sniper rifle makes the game much easier

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Those who have played Far Cry games will know this already, but it remains true: a silencer on a sniper rifle is a winning combination. Once you get a sniper rifle, save up your resources until you can put a silencer on it, then save up further for a proper scope if it doesn't have one. With this set-up you can crouch on a hill at a safe distance from the enemy base and go to work. Shoot the alarm system panels to deactivate them, then start taking headshots at the enemy. Even if they realise they're under attack, the silencer will make it hard for them to work out where it's coming from, and even if they find you, you have a 500-meter head start to run, hide or prepare for them.

8. Take out checkpoints as you go for fast-travel and easier exploration

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There's two reasons to take out the Far Cry 6 roadside checkpoints spread across the map: firstly, while controlled by Castillo they put down spiked layers that'll damage your tires (the rebels helpfully remove those), and once controlled by the blue team, they'll become fast-travel points you can use on the map to get around easier. Simply kill everybody there and blow up the attached billboard to take it for the guerillas, and make it a real habit! You'll thank yourself later.

9. Find anti-aircraft bases (and depleted uranium) easily by getting in a chopper

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Depleted uranium is a valuable resource, used to buy the powerful Supremos and Resolver weapons from Juan, and is usually found at the anti-aircraft bases spread around the map. Finding these bases isn't easy, but there's a trick to it - simply get in a chopper and start flying around high enough. When you get into dangerous airspace it'll alert you on the map, but it'll also reveal the location of that anti-aircraft gun that's making it so dangerous. Get back out of the red zone before you're shot down, and head to the base at ground level. Aside from blowing up the gun and freeing that airspace, there'll be some depleted uranium there for you to spend on the game's best weapons and equipment.

10. You can use any vehicle to destroy anti-aircraft guns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Speaking of anti-aircraft guns, you need serious explosives to destroy them. A gun or a molotov won't cut it, and when you're exploring Yara it's easy to find yourself thin on heavy ordinance. If you have an anti-aircraft gun in front of you, or any other major target, there's a trick to obliterate it without grenades or dynamite: find or summon a car, park it right up against the turret, and shoot it until it explodes. While gunshots do nothing to the big turret, they'll blow up the car with serious force, and that'll take out the anti-aircraft gun.