Far Cry 6 co op details explained

Far Cry 6 co op multiplayer might be what you're looking for if your friends have copies of the game too. Yara will require more than one guerrilla to save it from Castillo after all, and anything is more fun when experienced with friends. But how to play Far Cry 6 cooperatively in online multiplayer? We'll go through the limitations of the game mode in our guide below, so you know exactly what you can do and what you can't.

Far Cry 6 co op details

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you want to play Far Cry 6 co op online with friends, you won't be able to do it straight away. There's a certain amount of set-up and tutorialising that needs to happen first, so progress through with the main campaign until you complete the mission "Du or Die". Power through and you should reach that point within an hour and a half.

Once you do so, you'll get an alert that matches the one in the top-right above. At this point, your game effectively becomes drop-in, drop-out. Simply invite or join a friend by selecting the icon in the top-right of the pause menu, which will give you the options to play with friends, search for a random partner, or open yourself up to random invites to join games.

You can also set up multiplayer by heading to any major Guerrilla Camp and speak to Lola (or whoever has a blue icon above their head) for a Special Operations mission, which will sign you up for short-term co op missions with friends or random players. Either way, you'll earn Moneda, a special exclusive co op currency that you can use to buy items from the Black Market.

How many people can play Far Cry 6?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

At time of writing, Far Cry 6 only supports two-player, online co op multiplayer. No more, no less. There's no couch co op mode, no way to play with three or more players, and no way to play against friends, rather than with them. Of course, we'll be sure to update this page as we hear more, or if future updates change the limitations of the game.