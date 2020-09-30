Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photos show Bucky’s new MCU look

Falcon and The Winter Soldier has resumed filming – which is good news for those looking to get a sneaky peek at one of the biggest new Marvel TV shows. New set photos have even revealed Bucky Barnes’ fresh new look for the MCU series.

JustJared has the scoop on the new Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photos from filming in Atlanta. There, you can see Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier doing away the luscious locks he had in Avengers: Endgame in favour of a shorter ‘do, one that we glimpsed in Marvel’s Super Bowl trailer. He’s even wearing a mask and social distancing, which is nice.

Sebastian Stan was seen masking up in between takes on the set of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night in Georgia - see the new pics! https://t.co/GYT7OK20oPSeptember 26, 2020

It’s the outfit that might raise a few more eyebrows, however. Buck has not quite gone full Arnie in Terminator 2, but he’s certainly rocking up with the boots and a motorcycle. The leather jacket is new, too, and probably points towards Falcon and The Winter Soldier being a grittier, more street-level MCU adventure than the capes and cowls clashes on the big screen.

Nuevas 🔥 imagenes del set de 'THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER' con Sebastian Stan como Bucky pic.twitter.com/ffqErOhQYfSeptember 26, 2020

There’s also the small matter of Bucky’s metal arm. It’s not chrome here, though you’d imagine that’s more to do with it being amended via special effects in post-production. Unless Bucky found a rare drop in Marvel’s Avengers game, that is.

Bucky may be leading the way here – but there’s plenty more where that came from. There’s a glimpse at Falcon’s new suit, as well as a chance to see the man who’s seemingly replacing Captain America in the MCU: US Agent, John Walker.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set for release in 2021.