How to get the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key

The Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key isn't easy to find, and the meeting place map found by the South Gate isn't the clearest thing to decipher. If you want to know how to get into Raya Lucaria Academy and where to find a Glintstone Key, we can help, including how to navigate the boss fight you'll come across when going after the key itself. Read on to find out how to get the Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key in Elden Ring and how to decipher the meeting place map.

How to get into the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Raya Lucaria Academy is a centrepoint for sorcery in Elden Ring, but getting into it will require you to access Liurnia and find a Glintstone Key - as far as we know, there's no access to the Academy without one, as the building is effectively in magical lockdown.

Finding a Glintstone Key is very difficult (though not impossible) without a certain piece of knowledge: the Meeting Place Map. Approaching the Academy from the South will have you come across a massive gateway blocked by a blue magical seal, one that none of your spells or weapons can breach. However, there'll also be a corpse leaning against it with an item, the Meeting Place Map. You can pick it up and read it in your inventory with the Square or X button, depending on your controller.

How to get the Glintstone Key and the Meeting Place Map explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Elden Ring meeting place map gives a very rough indicator of where to look, a crude drawing of the local environment that can be easy to get wrong. However, we've marked exactly where you should be going on the map above - an unnamed outcropping of rock in the lake West of the Academy. Ride there on Torrent, but stay alert for the local enemies, including a new and very big one...

Dealing with Glintstone Dragon Smarag

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

We recommend approaching this rock from the South, but be careful. There's a boss sleeping in front of it, presumably the reason that the meeting never took place. This is the Glintstone Dragon Smarag, a cursed creature even more powerful than Swamp Dragon Agheel in Limgrave. Luckily you can get the Glintstone Key without ever fighting Smarag - crouch down and slowly approach, then walk behind Smarag to the space between it and the rock. It will wake up as you get closer, but that doesn't mean it knows you're there - as long as you're behind Smarag, it should remain oblivious.

The Glintstone Key is behind Smarag among several other items, on a corpse wearing a large bearded stone mask. Grab the Key and go - you don't need to fight Smarag, so either sneak away or make a break for it on Torrent. Come back to this fight later when you feel you're ready.

Elden Ring Tree Sentinel Boss guide | How to beat Margit in Elden Ring | How to beat Godrick in Elden Ring | What to do with Melina's accord in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Stormveil gate choice | How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring | Can you beat the Grafted Scion at the beginning? | Elden Ring main bosses | Elden Ring bosses