Best Elden Ring armor locations and sets

There are Elden Ring armor locations where you can find great protective gear spread all across the Lands Between. It can be dropped by powerful foes or discovered while hunting through chests and catacombs. But where's all the best armor locations, and which armor sets will help most? A lot of it comes down to builds, class and player Endurance, but we've narrowed down some of the best Elden Ring armor locations and how you can get them. Be warned - some of these are fairly tricky to get, but they're definitely worth it.

Elden Ring armor locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

While some armor in Elden Ring can be dropped randomly by specific enemies, most of the best armor sets aren't, and we've narrowed down the armors that'll help players who are feeling a bit naked. What we've put above and below are some of the best armor locations, taking into consideration the needs of multiple kinds of player. If these armor sets are bought back at the Roundtable Hold, we've instead marked the location of the boss you need to kill to unlock them.

Banished Knight armor. A rather common armor that surprisingly is some of the game's best, though pretty heavy. All pieces have a very small chance to drop from Banished Knights, the tall, tough knights that can occasionally be found wandering the later areas of Stormveil Castle (such as the room with the mimic veil). Radahn armor. Enormously high weight and defense - definitely only for those with great Endurance. Can be bought from Enia at the Roundtable Hold after beating Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle. Also makes you look a bit like Ganandorf. Raging Wolf armor. Looks cool, but also provides very good defense without being too heavy. Complete two assassination contracts for Lady Tanith at Volcano Manor and then go hunting with her goon Bernahl in Leyndell. You'll also get the Scaled Armor along the way, which is serviceable and looks quite cool. Knight armor. A heavy, but solid mid-game armor. Sold by the Twin Husks at Roundtable Hold after beating Godrick. If you're struggling with that, we've got a guide on how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring. Queen's Crescent Crown. Part of the Queen's set, this helmet boosts intelligence when worn. Beat the boss Rennala at Raya Lucaria Academy, then buy it from Enia at the Roundtable Hold. Vagabond armor. Another heavy, but robust option that can't be obtained organically until the mid-to-late game. Vagabond starts with it, or sold by the merchant in central Mountaintops of the Giants, next to the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace. Scale armor. Light but protective armor that works well in the early game. Sold by the merchant next to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. Land of Reeds (Samurai) armor. Decent protection and surprisingly light. The Samurai starts with it, or it's sold by the merchant in North Caelid, next to the Isolated Merchant's Shack Site of Grace. Greathelm. Though just a helmet, this provides incredibly high defense and is worth pursuing. Sold by the merchant in Southern Caelid along with the less remarkable Champion armor set. Karolus and Olivinus Glintstone Crowns. If you can't get the Queen's Crescent Crown, these helmets boost your intelligence at the cost of either Stamina or HP, depending on which one you use - a very solid choice for Sorcerers. Both found in Raya Lucaria Academy, they both require detours to find: Olivunus is found South of the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. Head left and hit the bookshelf to reveal a hidden balcony. Jump down to the left, follow it around and climb up the rocks to find the crown on a corpse.

is found South of the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. Head left and hit the bookshelf to reveal a hidden balcony. Jump down to the left, follow it around and climb up the rocks to find the crown on a corpse. Karolus is just after the Debate Parlour Site of Grace, where you fought the Red Wolf of Radagon boss. Head outside, then go to the Northwest corner of the courtyard and hug the left path along the cliff edge to find a glowing crab in the shrubbery. Kill it for the Karolus Crown.

What's the best armor set in Elden Ring?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The best armor sets for us are the Banished Knight and Radahn armor, the first two options in the list above. Both offer fantastic protection, however, they're also very heavy so you'll want to be careful about how much of them you wear, in case you end up weighing yourself down. Overall we recommend bolstering your Endurance a lot if armor is important to you. Wearing too much armor and equipment will trigger a "Heavy Load" status, causing you to move and roll much more slowly and at the cost of more stamina - a bad effect we don't recommend, no matter how protected you are.

As for the rest, the best armor in Elden Ring will vary according to what kind of character you're making, but also what kind of enemy you're going up against. Armor doesn't just have a single protective stat, instead how much you're protected varies depending on what hits you - some will resist magic attacks better, others will help you against physical strikes more. Keep this in mind while considering boss fights and what you're up against, as well as your own weaknesses and strength.

Can you upgrade armor at the Blacksmith?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

No, armor cannot be upgraded or enhanced in Elden Ring, with the minor exception of altering garments at Sites of Grace, which slightly alters the stats of certain sets without necessarily improving them. Hewg and other blacksmiths won't upgrade your armor, no matter how many Elden Ring Smithing Stones you offer up - it's up to you to simply find a better set.

