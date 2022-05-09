When is Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney Plus? Release date speculation

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely be heading to Disney Plus, the home of Marvel in the streaming world. Currently, there is no release date set for the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel on the platform – but recent trends suggest we might not be waiting too long.

Since the launch of Disney Plus, Marvel movies have been landing on the streaming platform after their cinematic release. The exception to this was Spider-Man: No Way Home as it's a Sony co-production. But others like Eternals and Black Widow have been released on the streamer, which should mean we see Doctor Strange 2 launching at some point this year.

While we wait for the official news, we've looked at how long it's taken previously Marvel movies to reach Disney Plus. So if you're hoping to dive into the multiverse from the comfort of your couch, here's all you need to know.

When is Doctor Strange 2 releasing on Disney Plus?

While we don't have an official release date yet, we've done our best to estimate. Eternals arrived on the streamer 70 days after its theatrical release, while Shang-Chi was released a similar number of days after. We can expect Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to release somewhere between 70 and 90 days after reaching cinemas, then.

The next Disney Plus offering from the MCU is Ms. Marvel, which premieres on June 8 and airs weekly until July 13. Considering how Doctor Strange 2 releases in cinemas on May 6, and 70 days after that is July 15, it would make sense for Marvel and Disney to release the movie at home around that mid-to-late-July period. 90 days from the movie's theatrical release takes us to August 4, so it's safe to assume we'll get a streaming release between the end of July and the beginning of August for members with a Disney Plus sign-up.

