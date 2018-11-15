How to get the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

If you played the original Destiny, you likely have fond memories of the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle. The rifle became a fan favourite, because of its boost to movement speed and its greater recoil control. Which is why we’re thrilled to see it making a return in Destiny 2, albeit with a different paint job.

This time around, however, you won’t just be able to obtain it from a random drop or a vendor. Instead, you need to complete the main story as well as a separate questline tied to the weapon. Anyone who has had a hands-on with it in the past though knows this extra effort is worth it.

The following guide will walk you through all the steps necessary to getting the Destiny 2 Mida Multi Tool Exotic. It may look like a lot to do, but our guide will help break the ordeal up into manageable chunks to ensure your Guardian is kitted out with the excellent exotic.

***WARNING: This guide contains story spoilers, so only read on if you've finished the game or don't care about knowing story details***

How to get the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle

Complete main story and follow-up EDZ quest

Get the Mida Mini-Tool from Devrim Kay

Get 50 precision Scout Rifle kills

Get 25 kills without reloading

Dismantle five Blue or Legendary Scout Rifles

Get 50 airborne kills with an SMG

Step 1: Get the Mida Mini-Tool

It might seem strange, but you're going to have to get one gun before you can get another. But getting the Mida Mini-Tool is easy enough. Make sure you've completed the story and are at Level 20, then play through all the bonus EDZ story missions. When you've finished the quest called Enhance, head back to Devrim Kay in the EDZ. He'll reward you for all your hard work with the Mida Mini-Tool Legendary SMG.

Step 2: Get the Sight, Shoot, Repeat quest

After you've got your prize from Devrim, head back to the Tower and visit the gunsmith who's got a special quest for you: Sight, Shoot, Repeat. As the title suggests, it's all about shooting stuff and doing that over and over again.

First you'll need to kill 50 enemies using precision shots, and after that you'll have to kill 25 enemies without reloading your weapon. Both of these tasks are Scout Rifle themed, so you'll need to pull them all off with your Scout Rifle of choice, or they won't count. You can, however, do these quests while doing other things, so you don't have to run around finding grunts to kill and ignoring everything else.

When you've accomplished both of those, head back to Banshee-44, the Gunsmith.

Step 3: Get the Under the Hood quest

Banshee's got another quest for you now, the little devil. But this one doesn't need you to kill anything. But, you're probably not going to like what you do need to do for this part: dismantle five Rare Scout Rifles (blue ones) or five Legendary Scout Rifles (the purple ones).

We know what you're thinking, you've probably already scrapped all your spare kit, but you're going to need to find some more if you want the Mida Multi-Tool. When you've done all that, head back to Banshee-44 for another quest.

Step 4: Do the final The Fall Will Kill You quest

Our bestie Banshee will give you your last quest when you've dismantled all that gear, called The Fall Will Kill You. For this you'll need to pull off 50 airborne SMG kills, which means your boots must be off the ground when you put the final shot in. Like the earlier quests, you can be doing other activities while you pull off these shots.

Step 5: Get the Mida Multi-Tool

Finally, once you've done all of that, go back to Banshee-44 for the last time and he'll give you that coveted Mida Multi-Tool. It's definitely a valuable asset, so relish all your hard work and show it off.