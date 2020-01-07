Destiny 2 Devil's Ruin: How to get Devil's Ruin in Destiny 2

The new Destiny 2 Devil's Ruin sidearm delivered the first Exotic quest of the Season of Dawn, and it's arguably the most interesting sidearm in Destiny history. In addition to bullets, it fires a frickin' laser - a sure-fire way to spice up any handgun. It's also incredibly easy to get, especially compared to other recent Exotics like the Destiny 2 Xenophage. Here's how to get Devil's Ruin in Destiny 2.

The Exotic quest for Devil's Ruin is called A Moment in Time. To start this quest, you'll need to clear the Sundial. It doesn't matter whether you do a normal or Heroic run. Once you clear it, the quest will be available from the rewards pool at the end of the activity. Grab it and talk to Saint-14 in the Tower hangar. He'll tell you to visit Twilight Gap in the EDZ to collect fragments of the weapon.

This leads us to the final step of the quest. Yes, it's that short. Twilight Gap is a returning Crucible map, but you can access it for this special mission via a quest marker in the EDZ. Note that you can do this with a fireteam, and you may as well. Progress is shared, and many hands make for light work.

To complete this mission and claim Devil's Ruin, you'll need to find 10 destroyed battle bots scattered around Twilight Gap and claim the Timelost Fragments they house. We've drawn up a route showing where to find all 10, working roughly counter-clockwise from where you spawn in. That being said, here's where to find all 10 Timelost Fragments.

Behind the rock in front of the spawn point. (Image credit: Bungie)

On the raised track to the right of the spawn point. (Image credit: Bungie)

In the corner of the entrance to hangar four. Move up from bot two and look down and to your left. (Image credit: Bungie)

Inside a container in the middle of the map. Jump up from bot three and move forward a bit. (Image credit: Bungie)

Behind a stack of crates on the far right side of the map. This is near where Zone B would be in a game of Control. (Image credit: Bungie)

At the bottom of the staircase in the back-right corner of the map. This robot is visible from bot five. (Image credit: Bungie)

In the back-left corner of the orange-lit room in the back of the map. Look for him leaned up against a low wall. (Image credit: Bungie)

Behind the railgun on the left side of the map. (Image credit: Bungie)

On the ground in the connecting tunnel in the middle of the map. From the railgun at bot eight, head right into the main hallway and take the first left on the ground floor. (Image credit: Bungie)

Behind a box on the level above bot nine. This is also smack in the middle of the map, near bot four. (Image credit: Bungie)

Voila! Devil's Ruin acquired. Stick around in Twilight Gap to listen to some top-shelf banter, though.