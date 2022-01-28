Death Stranding Director's Cut arrives on PC in March with a $10 upgrade fee

Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PC in just over two months' time.

The release date for Kojima Productions' re-release was announced overnight, confirming it'll be here in a little over two months from now. Death Stranding Director's Cut will be available on PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30, and it'll carry just a $10 upgrade cost for players of the base game.

Death Stranding Director's Cut originally launched for the PS5 last year in September, originally billed as a PS5 exclusive. The re-release added in a bunch of technical bells and whistles, like a 60 frames per second performance upgrade, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller, and much more.

On the PC side of things, the Director's Cut will add ultra-wide monitor support, as well as Xe Super Sampling. Right now, it's not entirely clear if the PC version of the re-release will boast an uncapped frame rate, but we at least know it'll run at the boosted 60FPS at the very minimum.

Additionally, Death Stranding Director's Cut also adds a slate of new gameplay features for a new audience on PC. There's new items like the Mazer Gun to take into the field, and a full-blown racing minigame, as well as a new series of story-related missions to undertake as Sam Porter Bridges. All this for $10 is a pretty great deal, even if Hideo Kojima isn't quite satisfied with the naming convention.

