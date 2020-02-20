Deadpool joins Fortnite as surprise new battle pass outfit for Season 2

After much delay, Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 has finally launched across Epic's free-to-play battle royale game today, and features a surprise appearance from an unexpected Marvel antihero.

Deadpool, otherwise known as the Merc with a Mouth, shows up right at the end of the Fortnite season 2 trailers (check it out below), confirming his famous red and black outfit will be a new cosmetic for the next iteration of the game's last-man-standing deathmatches.

When booted up, the game reportedly states that "If you want to see Deadpool again, deliver 950 unmarked V-Bucks to the Battle Pass", suggesting that you'll need to purchase the battle pass itself if you want to cosplay as everyone's favourite self-aware superhero.

It's unclear if the character will be fully voiced (either by Nolan North or his cinematic counterpart, Ryan Reynolds), but here's hoping Fortnite's Deadpool has some decidedly meta emotes and accessories to complement his authentically recreated costume.

This is hardly the first time that Marvel characters have shown up on Fortnite's battle royale island, with last year's Avengers: Endgame crossover representing the most notable crossover event so far, but - unlike that mode - Deadpool's cameo comes as a complete surprise, with no previous hints or spoilers suggesting he was making his way to the game until now.

Fortnite Chapter 2's second season is heavily spy themed, bringing with it a ton of map changes, new cosmetics, challenges, weapons, and gameplay features. The update is rolling out for free across PC, console, and mobile platforms as we speak, so go check it out!

