Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X will be "the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released"

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition bundle will be the last of its kind and relatively few will be made, Microsoft has confirmed.

The console (and its corresponding controller) was leaked and teased all through last week. Today, Microsoft posted an official rundown of the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition bundle where it confirmed that it will be the swan song for special Xbox One X designs: "Be sure to keep an eye out for future details as this will be the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released, and only 45,000 units will be available in select markets."

The console itself features distinct panels adorned with color-shifting elements and extra LEDs for that full cyberpunk effect. The bundle, which is scheduled to arrive in June, will come with both the limited edition controller and a digital download for Cyberpunk 2077 (which you'll still have to wait until September to play). Microsoft is teasing "other surprises" that will also come with the bundle, which it will reveal soon. You can pick up the controller by itself starting today.

With Xbox Series X still set to arrive in time for the holiday 2020, it follows that Microsoft wouldn't keep trying to sell special versions of Xbox One X. Still, something about Microsoft calling this one out as the "final" limited-edition bundle for Xbox One X makes this whole "new generation" thing way more real.