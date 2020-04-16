Xbox could be teasing a special-edition Cyberpunk 2077 console

It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 and Xbox are teasing some special hardware with a new hacking-themed promotional campaign.

If you head to Xbox.com right now, you should be greeted with a brief site takeover video. It will flash various high-tech messages before telling you to come back in four days (as of Thursday). One of the images it flashes is a silhouette of what looks very much like an Xbox One X on a vertical stand and an Xbox controller, as you can see in the image above.

If it is indeed some limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 hardware, we probably already know what the controller will look like thanks to an early retailer listing. There might still be more to it: this Tweet from the official Xbox account points to an otherwise unassuming login page hosted by Cyberpunk's fictional Arasaka megacorporation.

Feel free to punch in your choice of username and password if you're in a hacking kind of mood, though I'll tell you right now that putting in "Mike Pondsmith" and "cyberpunk2020rulez" will get you nowhere. I may already be out of ideas, though I can tell you that the website's source code does include references to Cyberpunk and "break the code", tying it into the rest of the promo campaign.

More talented internet sleuths than I have already assembled to try and break their way into the page and I'll let you know here if they share anything big. Hopefully, they make their way in soon - though judging by that countdown on the Xbox site, we'll find out what the big deal is one way or another by Monday.