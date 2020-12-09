Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide: Who can you jack in to?

This Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide will help make sure that your V gets a little action along the way as they romp across Night City. There aren't quite as many Cyberpunk 2077 romance options as we were expecting, but there is some real love to be had if you put some work into it. Thankfully, any dialogue options that could lead to romance are clearly marked with a pair of lips, so you won't miss anything that might lead to a little passion.

Here we'll break down the various Cyberpunk 2077 romance options that we've found, but be aware, this will include spoilers.

Okay, still here? Good, let's get those romantic sparks flying.

Joy-Toys

The easiest of the conquests to be had in Night City are the Joy-Toys that you'll find in Jig-Jig Street - the equivalent of Night City's Red Light District. You'll visit it plenty as part of the main storyline, but if you want to head there at any other point for, well, pleasure, it's in the west of Japantown, just south of the Cherry Blossom Market fast-travel point. Handily, the Joy-Toys are marked on your map for easy access (ahem). There's a male and female option available too.

True Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

If you're looking for something a little more substantial than a cheeky jaunt down to Jig-Jig Street, there are three romance options available in Cyberpunk 2077. You won't ever be able to romance all three of them in one playthrough, but depending on the gender of V you're playing as, you can romance two of them. You can either choose to just have sex with them, but there is an option to get into a relationship with any of them. Plus, you can have relationships with multiple characters at once too.

Judy Alvarez

Only romanceable by Street Kid lifepath

The first of these romanceable characters that you're likely to meet in the game is Judy. She's the braindance expert that you'll meet before the end of Act One, as the friend of Evelyn that helps you with the plan to steal the biochip from Arasaka.

Once you've got over the fact that Johnny Silverhand is now part of you, you'll start trying to hunt down a way to get him out of your head again. Part of that main quest will be an attempt to track down Evelyn. Well, it's here that you'll cross paths with Judy again. Make sure to take advantage of any optional objectives you get to call her and keep her involved with the story, as that way you'll start spending more and more time with her.

Soon, she'll be relegated to Side Job territory, but there's an entire arc to explore with her. That really starts with the Side Job called Ex-Factor, which you'll gain after Judy calls you to ask if you'll help her take over Clouds - the doll club that you went to for information on Evelyn. These missions will continue (including the multi-part quest Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution and a second strand called Pisces), but eventually you'll be offered a Side Job called Pyramid Song. This is quite a special mission that we won't spoil for you, but at the end if you're playing as female V you'll be given the opportunity to make a move on Judy.

The morning after the night before, Judy will ask you what the night meant to you. You can choose from:

The former will start a relationship with Judy, while the latter will dismiss it as a one-night stand. Choosing to start dating her and it could have implications for the game's ending.

Panam Palmer

Only romanceable by Nomad lifepath

Complex Nomad clan member Panam is an interesting romance option if you're playing as male V. You'll initially meet her through the Main Jobs in your quest to find Anders Hellman, and there's even an opportunity to test your romantic luck with her here. But, your journey with Panam will continue through the Side Jobs too, and your decisions here could eventually lead to a little romance.

Some time after the Hellman fiasco, she'll call you asking for your help again for a Side Job called Riders on the Storm. During this mission you'll get trapped in a little house in the middle of a raging Badlands sand storm, and there's an opportunity here to make a move on her. However, she's reluctant, and nervous to get into any kind of romance until later in the game. There will be another opportunity to get close to her in the Side Job called With a Little Help from my Friends, and then again in Queen of the Highway. It's in this last mission where some rather steamy romance is possible, when you're inside the Basilisk and wired in together. However, you can't get into a more formal relationship with her.

Panam is one of the key relationships that you'll want to maintain to explore every ending possible with the game, so definitely one to keep close even if you're playing as female V.

River Ward

Only romanceable by female V

It's easy to miss out on the hunky cop romance option that is River Ward as you'll only meet him if you dive into the Side Job entitled I Fought the Law. During this mission you'll be tasked by the Peralez husband and wife duo to investigate the recent death of the mayor. It's here that you'll cross paths with River, who's also looking into the case unofficially due to the mysterious circumstances around the mayor's demise.

But after you've tied up that mystery, River will later present you with another he needs help with - the disappearance of his nephew. He'll call you distressed, triggering a mission called The Hunt, which is one of the more interesting / terrifying quests you'll undertake in Cyberpunk 2077. After this, he'll call you again, asking you to come over for dinner, which will be the Side Job known as Following the River (get it?).

It's right at the end of this little slice of suburbia after much teasing that River will ask you if you know why he's taken you to a secluded spot with a view of the city. You can tease him a little, but eventually, you'll be asked whether you like him like him, or just as a friend. If you say you do like him, you'll be able to romance him.

In the morning, he'll ask whether you want to make this a relationship or not, and you'll be able to say yes if you want to carry on dating him. Again, like with Judy, adding his relationship to your story can have implications for the game's ending.

Secondary Cyberpunk 2077 romance option

Meredith Stout

Only romanceable as a male Corpo, if you've made the right decision with the Maelstrom mission 'The Pick Up'

In the Main Job called The Pick Up, you'll have the decision whether or not to call Meredith Stout. If you use her chip (with encryption still intact) to pay for the Flathead, she'll later drop you a message, which opens up the open to pay her a visit. She'll invite you to the No-Tell Motel, and there's some romance to be had there. No relationships though.

Alt Cunningham

Okay, so Alt Cunningham isn't exactly a romance option, more of a romance necessity. Her interactions via the early Johnny Silverhand memory flashbacks are pretty full on and unexpected. But, it does serve to flesh out the backstory for Alt and Johnny's relationship, which becomes crucial later on in the game's story and into its closing moments.

Rogue Amendiares

While Rogue isn't a core romance option, her history with Johnny Silverhand means there's an opportunity for them to attempt to rekindle their relationship through the medium of V. After the problems with Hanako-sama and Takemura, you'll play through a mission called Tapeworm where you and Johnny really have a heart to heart. It's here that he'll ask you if he can go and visit Rogue by taking over your body. You can decide later whether you want him to take over or not, but if you let him it'll start a little chain of events that'll lead to Johnny (and V) taking Rogue on a date. It won't lead to a full-on relationship (for obvious reasons), but it does have implications for the game's ending if you make the right choices elsewhere too.