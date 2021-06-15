Cyberpunk 2077 is available to wishlist on PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has reappeared on the PlayStation Store, but not to buy.

Around 6 months ago, Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation digital store and started offering customers refunds following the game's buggy and problematic launch. The game has now reappeared on the official digital store with the word "Announced" and a button to wishlist the game. It also notes that a "Release date is to be determined". Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be returning to the store on both PS4 and PS5 with the site's legal section confirming that the purchase will "also be playable on PS5."

Developer CD Projekt Red has explained that the game's potential return was always intended to be Sony's decision, and back in March, the company said that it was getting closer to seeing the game return to the store. But in a recent Q1 2021 earnings call, CD Projekt Red detailed that conversations with Sony were ongoing, and also revealed that there's "a similar conversation happening with the Xbox team", although the Xbox version of the game is still available.

To help with getting the game back on the store, it seems CD Projekt Red has been working hard on its roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 to introduce patches and fixes. With the game appearing back on the PlayStation store, this could very well mean that the efforts are paying off. Whatever the case, CD Projekt Red hopes that the game will continue to sell for "years to come".

In addition to updating the game with fixes, the company has had a shift in employees, recently finding a new game director jumping in to focus on future expansions. Cyberpunk 2077 did see a profit a day after its launch last year but also reported that it expects to lose around $50 million through processing refunds.

