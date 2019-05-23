Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2019 plans include multiple presentations but no hands-on previews

It's been a long wait for more Cyberpunk 2077 since its big debut and your patience will soon pay off. Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed on Twitter that its upcoming sci-fi RPG be an E3 2019 game and there will be several ways to check it out at E3 2019. That includes a presentation on the show floor for folks heading to E3 in person, as studio head Adam Badowski revealed.

Last year's extended demonstration of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay was strictly behind closed doors, though CD Projekt Red did eventually share a full playthrough of the same material in pre-recorded video form . Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a while longer to play the game yourself. CDPR community lead Marcin Momot confirmed that all E3 2019 demonstrations will be hands-off.

Going another E3 with no one outside CDPR putting their hands on Cyberpunk is disappointing; if the game comes out in early 2020 like I estimated a while ago , that would make this its last pre-release E3, and the game's publisher has confirmed that it will be out by 2021 at the latest .

Momot followed up with confirmation that the presentations CDPR gives on the show floor and in private will be different. That could mean the private one will be an altered or extended version of the public one, but I'm going to hope they'll be two unique scenarios so we can take in twice as much new material this year.

The Cyberpunk 2077 news is sure to keep rolling out as E3 2019 gets closer, so stick around. We'll keep all the developments streaming into your cybernetically enhanced near-future eyeballs as they happen.