Create your own pseudo-cinema with this utterly ginormous 98-inch 8K TV with $40k off

If you're hunting for a bargain this Black Friday, have we got the deal for you. Samsung is selling a Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV for just $59,999.99... Pocket change, really. That's a 40% reduction from its usual listing price of $99,999.99 and it would truly allow you to turn your entire house into a cinema. Charge people per movie they want to watch and boom, it'll pay for itself in no time at all.

If you don't quite fancy buying an 8K TV, you can find a plethora of 4K TVs in our best Black Friday TV deals guide.

On a serious note, this actually is a fantastic deal. A $40,000 saving is absolutely nothing to scoff at, but if a 98" TV is slightly too big for your house, it does also come in smaller (and cheaper!) sizes. Here are all of the offers and savings in descending order, on the off chance you don't quite fancy 98-inches of pure bliss.

The size isn't the only thing these televisions have going for them. The Samsung Class Q900 range is described as a "revolutionary TV experience" with "true-to-life picture quality". It also boasts automatic adaptation with the Intelligent Mode, which means the picture brightness and sound will match the conditions of the room.

So yeah, pick up the 98" version of the TV and you'll have your own cinema. Go for a smaller, cheaper option however, and you'll be set for years with excellent picture quality at a bargain price compared to the current RRP. Thanks, Samsung.

