Cheap Nintendo game deals 2019

Now that the Christmas offers are almost here, it's a great time to be on the lookout for cheap Nintendo game deals. Well, in a manner of speaking. You see, we've done all the bargain-hunting already to save you time as well as money. No matter whether you want kart racers like Mario Kart or a family-friendly adventure such as The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, we've got you covered. You'll find these must-have discounts below, and this page is updated on a regular basis.

Not that cheap Nintendo game deals are the only price cuts you'll find here; our team may have gone a bit overboard on the reductions front. As a result, all manner of Nintendo Switch accessories , consoles, and controllers are available at a lower cost than normal in this guide. For example, we've included the most worthwhile offers on Nintendo Switch SD cards to make up for the console's general lack of memory (32GB of storage won't last you long, unfortunately). Equally, we've included ways of getting a Nintendo Switch controller cheap for when you want a multiplayer match of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with your friends and family. We've even included the best Nintendo Switch headsets for when you want to be fully immersed in the experience. Basically, this is your one-stop shop for all things Nintendo.

Happy shopping, everyone! And remember, pop back every now and then if you don't see anything that takes your fancy. We update this guide regularly!

Cheap Nintendo game deals

Super Mario Maker 2 | £54 on Amazon (save $7)

That's great value for a relatively new game. Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to create Mario levels and play them with your friends. The first one was ace, and the sequel arguably surpasses it. View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $49.94 at Walmart (save $10)

Any Super Smash Bros. is worth the price of admission, but Ultimate takes that to the next level - this fighting epic is one of the best for years, and it stars all your favorite Nintendo characters.View Deal

Cheap console deals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Nintendo Switch (original)

The best overall deal

Resolution: 1080p (TV mode), 720p (handheld mode) | Storage: 32GB | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 HDMI, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness sensor, TV mode, handheld mode, detachable Joy-Cons

TV or handheld mode

Portable

Detachable Joy-Cons

Expensive

This is the standard Nintendo Switch, and it's still arguably the best one you can get. With the option to play games on your TV or in handheld mode, it offers more flexibility than any other console on the market right now. Want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the couch with your family? Sure thing - just dock your Switch and get to it. Fancy taking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with you on your morning commute? That's no problem either. It fits into whatever lifestyle you may have. With 1080p HD resolution on TVs and 720p in handheld mode, your games will also look their best no matter how they decide to play them.

For more deals, don't miss the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Nintendo Switch Lite

Perfect for gaming on the go

Resolution: 720p (handheld mode only) | Storage: 32GB | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, lightweight, improved battery life | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Much cheaper

22g lighter than the original Switch

Superior battery life

Handheld mode only

The Switch has stubbornly held its value since it launched a few years ago, so this cheaper model is greatly appreciated - it knocks a hundred or so off the asking price. A purely handheld system, the Lite is 22g lighter than its predecessor, packs a battery that lasts 20-30% longer, and has Joy-Cons built into the casing. It only runs at 720p and won't let you play games on TV (which limits your split-screen multiplayer options a bit) but as a entry-level system or a console for younger children, the Lite is spot on.

You can preorder it via our guide to the Nintendo Switch preorder price.

Cheap Nintendo accessories

Because of the Switch’s portable nature, accessories like carry-cases come highly recommended. Upgrading its memory with an SD card is also essential: with just 32GB of internal storage, it won’t be long before you’ve filled the Switch up. You can find our top suggestions below. Alternatively, head over to our Nintendo Switch accessories page for more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk)

1. 128GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC

The best SD card

Storage: 128GB | Format: MicroSDHC, microSDXC | Features: Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, A1 performance class, class 10 speed rating for HD video

Plenty of storage space

Will last you a while

Relatively cheap

Easily lost

One of our few issues with the Nintendo Switch is that it doesn’t come with much internal memory - only 32GB, to be precise. This becomes a real problem when you want to install more than a couple of games on it. Enter the SanDisk Ultra 128GB SD card. At around $30, it’s not going to break the bank and will quadruple your storage space. This should allow you to store between 5-10 big games.

You can always get a smaller 64GB card if you don’t think you’ll be getting many games, of course. That one goes for around $25. Check out our full list of Nintendo Switch SD cards for more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly)

2. Orzly Carry Case

The best Nintendo Switch case

Features: Hard EVA shell, space for bonus Joy-Cons, cables, games, and smaller accessories

Tough EVA shell

Lots of space for accessories

Cheap

Could do with more padding

Because you’re likely to be carting your Switch from place to place, getting a carry case or protective shell should be high on your priority list. The official Nintendo case is arguably one of best around, but its Orzly equivalent gets our recommendation for being such an effective all-rounder. A hardened outer layer hides enough room for your console, multiple Joy-Cons, cables, and 8 Switch games - more than the competition. It’s not too expensive, either.

If you’d prefer to see what all the options are, make sure you see our guide to the best case for Nintendo Switch .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

3. Joy-Cons

The best controller for multiplayer

Features: Usable as a pair or standalone. Includes an accelerometer, IR Motion Camera, and gyroscope motion sensor

Can be used as a pair or solo

Multiple colors available

Packed with features

Occasional Joy-Con drift

The Joy-Cons are Switch's answer to Wii Remotes, and they're ideal for pretty much anything the console can throw at you - especially multiplayer sessions. You see, players can use them as a pair or individually if they want to get involved in some split-screen action. Get two Joy-Con pairs and you can try out four-player Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races.

In terms of what you should buy, we'd suggest getting a pack of two Joy-Cons rather than singular ones; single packs go for $49.99 / £39.99, while a pair is $79.99 / £69.99. It’s simply better value for money. For more Joy-Con deals, visit our page on how to get a Nintendo Switch controller cheap.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

4. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The best controller for singleplayer games

Features: HD Rumble, wireless or wired, up to 40-hour battery life, Amiibo scanner

Traditional controller setup

Comfortable to use

Amiibo functionality

Pricey

While the standard Joy-Cons are excellent pieces of kit, the Pro Controller is what you want if you're intending to play more traditional games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Dark Souls Remastered. Like everything Nintendo builds, it's of great quality and makes a noticeable difference to your overall experience.

Cheap Nintendo Labo deals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

If you can count on a Nintendo console for anything, it’s to be different. The Switch shakes things up with its range of cardboard, DIY peripherals that you can make into anything from a fishing rod to the wheel of a car. We’ve posted some of the best deals below, and you can check out our dedicated Nintendo Labo page for more.

