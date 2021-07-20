Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the Red Doors to turn invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone's new invisibility glitch is thanks to the notorious Red Doors.

Yesterday on July 18, PC Gamer first noted the video just below. In the video itself, the player delves into detail surrounding the latest invisibility glitch to hit Call of Duty: Warzone, and explains how anyone can pull off the glitch and take advantage of the invisibility by interacting with any one of the Red Doors scattered around the battle royale map.

Obviously, this is a pretty major issue in Warzone. Yesterday, we reported how players were turning invisible once again, as the invisibility glitch reared its head in Call of Duty: Warzone for the fourth time in roughly a year. At the time, there wasn't any indication as to how or why the glitch had returned, but thanks to the new video above, we now have an explanation.

If you're unfamiliar with the Red Doors themselves, they first joined Call of Duty: Warzone back when Season 4 kicked off earlier this year. The doors basically act as a fast travel system, albeit it one that teleports players to another randomly-selected door anywhere on the Verdansk 84 map.

They also act like something of a risky mechanic, whereby players can possible get sent to a loot-filled room, with any and all weapons, armor, Killstreaks, and more there for the taking. Although there were reports of the loot room having been removed from Warzone entirely, we've been able to verify that the Red Doors can very much still take players to this loot cave.

This is actually the second time the invisibility glitch has hit Warzone in as many months. Last month in June, Warzone developer Raven Software were forced to suspend the newly-added Armored Cargo Trucks due to the vehicles themselves somehow turning players invisible. At least this time we know exactly how players are turning invisible, so here's hoping a fix is on the way.

