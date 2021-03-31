Call of Duty: Warzone meta is going stale according to tracking site

A Call of Duty: Warzone tracking site points to an increasing number of players using the same weapon.

As noted by the post below on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit earlier today, WZRanked.com provides a detailed look at how many players are using the same weapons. A value of one on the graph below means everyone in Warzone is using the same single weapon, so the higher the graph goes, the less varied the weapon meta gets in Warzone.

As you can see, the graph is pretty high right now, hovering at around the 0.8 mark. This means that an increasing number of players in Warzone are using the same weapon, basically equating to eight in 10 Warzone players using the same gun. That's not a whole lot of variation in the game's massive player base.

This could have something to do with the ongoing meta of the FFAR and AUG. Recently, sections of the Warzone player base has been railing against both weapons, decrying them as overpowered, especially when used together for a devastating combination. It would appear that the majority of the player base has taken to using both weapons due to their overpowered nature, which is why the graph above is currently ticking upwards.

We've seen the Warzone meta take a similar shift earlier this year in January around the DMR, which coincidentally is the highest point displayed on the graph above. Back then, the marksman rifle was an absolute powerhouse in ranged battles, being near-unstoppable despite its relatively low fire rate. Warzone developer Raven Software responded pretty swiftly by nerfing the weapon. With the Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded update under way, we could see something similar happen to the FFAR and AUG.

