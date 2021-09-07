Call of Duty Warzone debuts new Vanguard-themed map set in the Pacific

Call of Duty Warzone has revealed a brand new Pacific island map coming to the game "shortly after" Call of Duty: Vanguard launches in November.

Debuting today during the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal, the new Warzone map is a stark aesthetic contrast to Verdansk, the battle royale's current, very brown, very deserty map. The Pacific map is lush, green, and looks like it'd be pretty darn peaceful if folks didn't have to take over and battle royale all over the place. Check it out:

🌴We are going to THE PACIFIC🌴A new #Warzone map will launch later this year! More to come soon...pack sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/BWE6Ik7KHASeptember 7, 2021 See more

"Visually, Warzone's Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty," reads Raven Software's description of the new locale.

Call of Duty Warzone's upcoming Pacific map is an entirely new island built from the ground up, as opposed to the re-skinned Verdansk 84 map that launched in April. It's about the same size as Verdansk, but it'll have new points of interest you'll need to familiarize yourself with if you mean to stay out of the gulag. Raven also teased "continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific."

The developer says the Pacific map was built based on community feedback and will play host to the game's new anti-cheat system as well as new playlists, limited-time modes, community events, and a new palm tree emoji.

