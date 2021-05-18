Call of Duty: Warzone bundle offers a gun with a functioning keyboard

Call of Duty: Warzone now features a gun with a playable keyboard.

As you can see below in the gameplay video below, Call of Duty: Warzone now includes a guitar with its very own keyboard on the side. Right now, you can obtain the new keyboard gun for yourself by purchasing the Music Legend Mastercraft Bundle through the in-game Warzone store, and it costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (which equates to $19.99).

This gun sporting the keyboard is actually a superpowered version of the FAMAS assault rifle. Specifically, this version of the weapon has been heavily modified to sport the keyboard on the side which, when used, actually plays a very strange-sounding short tune for everyone to enjoy.

As you can probably tell from the name, the Music Legend Mastercraft Bundle for Warzone is themed around music, and it also boasts the Amped Up pistol Blueprint, which turns one pistol into a stereo with a speaker embedded in the grip. Elsewhere, there's the Rockstar outfit for Wolf, turning him into an 80s rocker not unlike the Glam Rocker skin for Park.

Elsewhere in the premium bundle is the Soul Searcher watch and the Center Stage motorcycle custom skin. Finally, there's the Rift vehicle horn for when you want a bit more attention in Verdansk, the Super Disco weapon charm, and the Battle Shredder Emblem and the Cultural Export Calling Card, both of which can be used to adorn your in-game player profile.

Later this week, none other than John Rambo himself will debut in Call of Duty: Warzone on May 20. The star is part of the forthcoming 80s Action Hero line up for the battle royale game, which sure looks like it could be adding in the likes of Die Hard's John McClane further down the line. Warzone really does feature some whacky crossovers and ridiculous skins, and it's not done yet.

