Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War refunding players who purchased the crossbow store bundle

After a new crossbow in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War went live a little earlier than planed, publisher Activision has pulled the weapon from both games, and promised refunds for all who shelled out for the new weapon.

Just yesterday on March 18, a bundle appeared in both in-game stores for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, containing the new R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow blueprint. The crossbow as a weapon is new to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, so players jumped at the chance to purchase the bundle for 1200 COD Points and unlock it straight away, even though it wasn't actually useable in the battle royale game.

However, the bundle was released in error. Just a matter of hours after the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow went live for both games, the official Activision Support Twitter account released the statement below, notifying players that they were pulling the weapon from both games immediately, and refunding players the 1200 COD Points they had used.

An issue with the R1 Shadowhunter weapon appearing earlier than planned in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been resolved.Refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the Store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date.March 18, 2021 See more

Right now, Activision has yet to reveal when the crossbow weapon will actually be released in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. When the new weapon does eventually launch, however, all accumulated progress toward levelling the weapon up and unlocking attachments for it will be completely reset, so everyone will have to start over again from weapon level one.

Presumably, the official release of the crossbow for both games is not that far off. What's interesting is that, while the crossbow was available, it was actually obtainable in Black Ops Cold War through an in-game challenge. To unlock the weapon, you had to get three 'One Shot, One Kill' medals using a weapon with no attachments in the game's multiplayer mode. It's only the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow blueprint that needed to be purchased with COD Points. When the crossbow does eventually arrive, this challenge is likely how we'll unlock the weapon in Black Ops Cold War at least.

