Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 trailer welcomes Captain Price to the Warzone

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 trailer is here, showcasing additions for Modern Warfare itself and Call of Duty: Warzone .

The trailer opens with Warzone, which has made some big changes to the flow of each match. As previously reported , the free-to-play battle royale mode will now randomly feature in-match events. Jailbreak releases all deceased players, Fire Sale discounts items at Buy Stations (with team revives becoming free), and Supply Choppers will sometimes appear and drop top-tier loot when shot down. Players can also complete the new Contrabrand contract by delivering a briefcase to a specified location, unlocking a Blueprint for their troubles.

Of course, the biggest addition is Warzone Rumble, a new mode that pits two teams of 50 against one another. Rumble uses "custom loadouts, vehicles, and quick respawns," so expect matches to be much more chaotic and fast-paced than standard Warzone. Other limited-time Warzone modes for season 4 include Juggernaut Royale, where Juggernaut suits randomly drop in, and Realism, where you have a minimal HUD and deal more headshot damage.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare is adding a whole host of maps, including Zhokov Scrapyard for regular multiplayer modes, Barakett Promenade for Ground War, and Trench for Gunfight. Three new modes will roll out throughout the season: Team Defender, where players fight to hold a flag; One in the Chamber, where you start with three lives but only a single one-hit-kill bullet; and All or Nothing, which only uses handguns and throwing knives, not unlike Sticks and Stones.

A new season also means new weapons, and the season 4 battle pass has the Fennec SMG at Tier 15 and the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle at Tier 31. For blueprints, you've got a legendary assault rifle called the Blank Stare, the Brookside legendary sniper, the Gavel legendary handgun, and several others.

Oh, and did we mention Captain Price? He's back, and he and his mutton chops are ready to kick some ass. Captain Price and related Operator Missions are instantly unlocked with the new battle pass, and two other Operators will arrive later in the season.

Those are the high notes of today's launch trailer, and you can find more information in the full season 4 patch notes here .

