Modern Warfare beta dates are almost here, watch the trailer now

The Modern Warfare beta is just days away from its start date, and Activision is giving eager fans a little something to make the wait easier: a Modern Warfare beta trailer. The 40-second video teases nighttime skirmishes and chaotic battles between extra-large teams, all of which you'll be able to experience when you're playing the Modern Warfare beta yourself. In the meantime, you can read up on on when, where, and how you'll be able to try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of its official release.

The Modern Warfare beta dates have been confirmed, and thanks to Sony's timed exclusivity deal with Activision, PS4 players will be able to get their hands on the game before their Xbox One and PC friends. Here are all of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta dates:

PlayStation 4 Exclusive Beta

o September 12 -13 (Early Access, PlayStation 4)

o September 14 – 16 (Open Beta, PlayStation 4)

o September 19 – 20 (Early Access, PC and Xbox One; Open Beta, PlayStation 4)

o September 21 – 23 (Open Beta, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)

Early access is available for any players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare, then the open beta is for absolutely anyone who wants to download and play. There's a three-day gap between the PS4 beta and the rest of the platforms, but when the beta comes back for the second period, complete cross-play will be available for all platforms.

“Our studio goal for Modern Warfare was to create a completely new experience, and the most varied, customizable and realistic-feeling Call of Duty multiplayer,” said Geoff Smith, multiplayer gameplay director at Infinity Ward. “Our design goal is for gamers to have fun by playing again and again with their friends, where the action will feel fresh, but also familiar for all players every time they jump in.”

Alongside this news on the Modern Warfare beta, we've also got our exclusive Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay from a preview event in Los Angeles, along with a deep dive into the Modern Warfare Gunsmith system. Are you excited for Modern Warfare? Because we sure are, are you can see a video of our gameplay below.

