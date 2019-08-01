Watch the first Modern Warfare Multiplayer gameplay and see a new 20v20 game in action

The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay has been revealed showing a range of maps and games with up to 40 players. Here however we've got a full 20v20 Domination match on the massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Aniyah Palace map.

As you can see this is large map, with five Domination points to control. With a team and area this big it means you can effectively have more than one game happening at once as groups split off to fight and control different areas. It's a good idea to have a loadout to hand that can handle different ranges for maps like this - Aniyah Palace has plenty of both wide open spaces, as well as smaller buildings and narrow streets to deal with. You can encounter a range of situations and with terrain this variable you'll need to be as flexible as possible.

You can also see more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps showing off some of the smaller options like Gun Runner, Hackney Yard and Azhir Cave, and the more medium sized Grazna Raid.

