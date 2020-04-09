Better Call Saul featured a secret Grand Theft Auto Easter egg

Outside of the occasional shootout and high-speed chase, Better Call Saul and Grand Theft Auto don’t have too much in common. But the season 5 episode “Bagman” includes an obscenely deep-cut reference to Rockstar’s iconic open-world series.

The opening minutes of the episode sees The Cousins heading to collect the $7 million in bail money to spring Lalo from prison.

As they make their way through the garage in the Salamanca safehouse, you might notice the first car on the right, a blue sports car with a white strip down its centre. In fact, you might even own that exact model on GTA Online.

In the last aired episode of Better Call Saul, "Bagman", you can spot the 2013 GTAV Bravado Banshee. Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs and GameStop gave away the car in 2013. @flat12gallery bought the Banshee in December 2018 and their garage is the one featured in the show. pic.twitter.com/reZ89poOY5April 8, 2020

Yep, that’s not just any old car. That’s a real-life Bravado Banshee, which was won as part of a Gamestop-held competition back in 2013. The vehicle has since traded hands and landed in the parking bays of the car collectors at the Flat 12 Gallery.

Presumably, the team behind Better Call Saul were scouting for some lavish wheels, got in touch and, in an accidental nod to Grand Theft Auto, the Banshee made its way into the shot as part of the rows of cars in the sequence.

But this isn’t the only Grand Theft Auto connection in the AMC series. Steven Ogg, who played the maniacal Trevor Phillips in GTA V, has appeared in multiple seasons as the mysterious Mr. X, including just a few weeks ago trying to dig up dirt on Mesa Verde CEO Kevin Watchell.

Now, if someone can just mod Jimmy’s crappy Esteem into Grand Theft Auto then the circle will be complete.

