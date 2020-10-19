If you're on the lookout for the best Xbox One bundles, prices, and deals, this is the place to be. We've searched high and low to bring you the latest updates on the remaining stock of the Xbox One S (the original Xbox One was discontinued years ago). Demand has been seriously high over the last few months, making stock sometimes difficult to find and we have to warn you, the prices aren't particularly low either when stores are getting them.

We'd seriously consider holding off for an Xbox Series X pre-order instead, or maybe the upcoming Xbox Series S, the latter of which is actually the same price as some of today's best Xbox One prices. Both of the new consoles are fully backward-compatible and you can always pick up an Xbox Game Pass deal, to enjoy the expansive Netflix-style subscription service for games that includes loads of the best Xbox One games.

If you're thinking about checking out the Xbox One X prices instead, you'll find the situation is actually even tougher there as Microsoft has officially discontinued its first 4K-console.

You'll find all the latest prices and bundles for the Xbox One S below, but if you've waited this long, we'd hold on for the next-gen consoles to be honest.

