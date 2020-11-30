Best gaming mouse to buy on Cyber Monday

Whatever your PC game of choice, the best gaming mouse can help you attain the edge over the competition, both against other players online, enemy AI in your new RTS addiction, or whomever else it might be. With lightning speed response times and perfect comfort, they're a great addition to any gaming rig.

The only issue? There's no shortage of contenders for the title of 'best gaming mouse'. That's why we've put together this list of recommendations. You'll be able to see how they stack up in our guide below, and it's always being updated with new challengers - not to mention the best deals.

Due to the fact that some mice are specifically designed for certain types of games, we've also included suggestions that'll suit fans of first-person shooters, roleplaying games, and more.

Before we get started, there are a couple of things to look out for when hunting down the best gaming mouse:

DPI: This stands for 'dots per inch'. It dictates the number of pixels your cursor will move every inch. The higher the number, the better.

You'll find scores for both listed below each entry, and it's a good place to start in your search; no matter whether it's a wired device or the best wireless gaming mouse, they are defined by their speed and accuracy. When paired with one of the best gaming keyboards, they'll give you an edge in most games.

Best gaming mouse

1. Razer Naga Pro The best gaming mouse overall Interface: Wireless / wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 20,000 | IPS: Up to 650 | Buttons: 10 / 14 / 20 | Switches: Optical | Weight: 4.11oz / 117g Buttons for days Wireless or wired Incredibly fast Expensive

Anyone who plays a lot of different genres will have to compromise somewhere; it's hard to find a mouse that serves each game's needs without it becoming an overstuffed monstrosity. That's where the Razer Naga Pro comes in. It features three unique, detachable panels which allow you to up the ante in everything from battle royales to MOBAs, and they're a revelation. Swapping between them is easy, and they make life so much easier for MMO games in particular because your wealth of attacks are so close to hand. No more fumbling to find the right key during the likes of Guild Wars 2 , in other words.

Sure, its wireless functionality may make some gamers hesitate. But from our extensive tests, Razer's HyperSpeed tech offers no latency that we could see. And because you can always plug it in via a Speedflex USB cable anyway, you're getting the best of both worlds. Especially because the mouse's wireless battery life is so good.

When combined with the whip-crack responsiveness offered by its 20,000 DPI sensor, the Naga Pro will set you up perfectly for the next generation of gaming. You can even get a Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition , so nobody has to miss out (better still, it's the best left-handed gaming mouse currently available).

Read more: Razer Naga Pro review

2. Logitech G203 Lightsync The best gaming mouse for those on a budget Interface: Wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 8,000 | IPS: Up to 200 | Buttons: 6 | Switches: Mechanical | Weight: 3oz (85g) Very affordable Excellent first gaming mouse Slick design Lower DPI

Want to avoid breaking the bank? We'd recommend the Logitech G203 Lightsync. As well as being aggressively affordable, it's the best gaming mouse for those on a budget because it balances a decent feature-set with that low cost. In fact, it's matched only by the Razer Viper Mini and the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini.

Beneath the shell, you're treated to a satisfying but quick click thanks to responsive switches to go with six programmable buttons. These are supported by an optical sensor that provides a DPI ranging from 200 to 8,000. Although this isn't as high-performance as other entries on the list, it's more than enough to get by. Plus, it'll still be a huge step up compared to 'normal' non-gaming mice.

It looks a lot better, too; its design gives off a sense of quality you don't always get with mice at this price range. Appearances aren't everything, but the G203 Lightsync aces that department nonetheless due to gorgeous three-zone RGB lighting.

3. Razer DeathAdder V2 The best mid-range gaming mouse Interface: Wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 20,000 | IPS: Up to 650 | Buttons: 8 | Switches: Optical | Weight: 2.9oz (82g) Accurate, reliable sensor Perfectly shaped for various grips Comfortable Build materials could be more luxurious

It seemed like an impossible task, but the Razer DeathAdder V2 improves on - and even surpasses - the classic DeathAdder in practically every way. To begin with, it's among the most comfortable mice available. It's perfect for any grip-style, from claw to palm.

It's also phenomenally precise. The V2 packs a 20,000 DPI sensor that's leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. It's accompanied by a 650 inches per second rating as well, so it'll still perform brilliantly even if you're flinging it across your mouse mat.

Although it's lacking additional controls like some other mice on this list, the two extra thumb buttons on the side are well placed enough that you won't need to worry about hitting them accidentally in the middle of a battle. They sit above understated but effective grips, too, underlining what makes this the best gaming mouse - the DeathAdder V2 is more interested in peak performance than overblown gimmicks. A must-have.

Read more: Razer DeathAdder V2 review

4. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless The best premium gaming mouse Interface: Wireless / wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: Up to 400 | Buttons: 11 | Switches: Mechanical | Weight: 4.1oz (114g) Comfortable Customisable Compatible with PowerPlay charging mat Expensive



There's a reason you'll often see the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless topping 'best of' lists; it's legitimately excellent. A follow-up to the classic G502 gaming mouse, this sequel builds on the original's legacy with a 16,000 DPI HERO sensor, customizable weights to change how it feels in use, and 11 programmable buttons. These aren't obnoxiously positioned, either. They're subtly built into the side of the mouse's flank to stay out of your way.

The Lightspeed avoids any fuss when it comes to charging cables, too. That's because it's compatible with the Logitech PowerPlay charging mat, meaning you can play and recharge the battery at the same time. That's something of a revelation - having to pause mid-game and dig out a wire because your mouse has run out of charge is a nuisance.

Yes, features like that make it an expensive piece of kit. But honestly, it's more than worth the price of admission.

Read more: Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless review

5. Corsair Ironclaw RGB The best gaming mouse for larger hands Interface: Wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 18,000 | IPS: Up to 400 | Buttons: 7 | Switches: Omron | Weight: 3.7oz (105g) Comfortable, wider mouse High-performance sensor Thoughtful software features Heavy for a wired mouse

All kinds of people game, but not all gaming mice will suit them. If you have larger hands and find some mice to be on the small side, Corsair's Ironclaw RGB should be your first port of call. This is an excellent bit of hardware that'll serve you well for both work and play.

As you'd expect from Corsair, the Ironclaw is of the highest quality in terms of its build. Put together from a variety of sturdy materials ranging from grippy rubber to smooth matte plastic, it's a winner in terms of ergonomics. A sturdy, braided cable also helps reinforce that feeling of quality.

It's no slouch when it comes to features, either. It offers an enviable 18,000 DPI sensor with a tolerance of 400 IPS, meaning it'll still be able to track your movements when the mouse is hurtling across your mat. Additionally, the click action of each button is tactile and satisfying. That makes the Ironclaw RGB a real contender for the prize of best gaming mouse.

6. Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite The best gaming mouse for MMOs and MOBAs Interface: Wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 18,000 | IPS: Up to 400 | Buttons: 17 | Switches: Omron | Weight: 4.3oz (122g) Tonnes of programmable buttons Exceptional build quality Great sensitivity Side buttons are small

Play a lot of MMOs or MOBA games? You need the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite. It offers enviable control for those genres; alongside a cutting-edge 18,000 DPI sensor and superb workmanship, the new Scimitar packs 12 programmable side buttons on a sliding thumbpad that allows you to adjust their position at will. This makes it easier and faster than ever to manage a broad suite of commands.

Naturally, having your skillset beneath your thumb like this is a real boon - it takes away any need to contort your hand and hit numerous buttons at once. Better still, those buttons have alternating textures to help you navigate the pad without looking. This optimises your response time, letting you react to threats more quickly.

That's the Scimitar RGB Elite all over. It's effective, intuitive, and damn well-made. We highly recommend it.

Read more: Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite review

7. Razer Viper The best gaming mouse for shooters Interface: Wired | Shape: Ambidextrous | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: Up to 450 | Buttons: 8 | Switches: Optical | Weight: 2.6oz (69g) Very fast click Exceptionally light Design won't be for everyone Awkward DPI button

The Razer Viper was built for and with the help of esports players, and you can definitely tell. Its competitive edge is clear from the mouse's speed; it's quick, responsive, and comfortable over long periods of time. It's also exceptionally lightweight. At just 69g, you can manoeuvre it effortlessly across your mouse mat.

The real star of the show would have to be the brand-new Optical switches, though. They allow for an almost-instantaneous response upon clicking. The majority of gaming mice use metal contacts to register clicks, but the Viper utilises a much faster infrared light beam that shoots an electrical signal to your PC. This means you can react much faster with the Viper than normal, and that'll give you an edge in multiplayer shooters.

What's more, the fact that it's ambidextrous helps a great deal. There aren't many left-handed gaming mice, so this one catering to everyone - not unlike the Corsair M55 RGB Pro - is a breath of fresh air.

You're covered even if you want to cut the cord; the Razer Viper Ultimate is the wireless version, and it's every bit as excellent.

Read more: Razer Viper review

8. Roccat Kone Pure Ultra The best lightweight gaming mouse Interface: Wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: Up to 450 | Buttons: 7 | Switches: Titan | Weight: 2.4oz (66g) Incredibly lightweight design Comfortable Feels good to use Cable feels flimsy

Being the lightest mouse on the block is an honor many brands chase, but Roccat has pipped them to the post with the Roccat Kone Pure Ultra. It comes in at just 66g and is the first featherweight gaming mouse to be ergonomic.

What does that mean in a practical sense, though? Basically, Roccat has been working hard behind the scenes to create a lightweight internal structure that doesn't impact the shell design. The competition often has to rely on a chassis covered in holes like Swiss cheese, but this development allows the Pure Ultra to buck that trend - it features a grippy anti-wear coating instead that makes it very comfortable to use.

Although the Kone lacks the wealth of programmable buttons other mice offer, it nails the basics and is excellent in use - it'll glide effortlessly across your mouse mat. In addition, its Titan Click technology helps every button press feel weighty and satisfying.

Read more: Roccat Kone Pure Ultra review

9. ROG Pugio II Ambidextrous The best ambidextrous gaming mouse Interface: Wireless / wired | Shape: Ambidextrous | DPI: 16,000 | IPS: Up to 400 | Buttons: 7 | Switches: Omron | Weight: 3.59oz (102g) Comfy and precise Swappable button switches Great for left or right-handed users Setup is a hassle

Ambidextrous mice have the unenviable task of pleasing two masters - both left and right-handed users. That usually results in a compromise whuch isn't very comfortable for anyone. Not so with the ROG Pugio II.

Republic of Gamers throws its hat into the ring with a well-considered pointer that's excellent for either camp, and we'd argue that it's the best gaming mouse for ambidextrous users. That's because it puts comfort over speed, and this is great news for any lefties out there. The side buttons are also configurable, allowing you to swap them out, add more, or remove them from one side entirely.

Another advantage of the Pugio II over the competition is its tri-mode connectivity. It can be used with 2.4GHz wireless, a Bluetooth connection if you're prefer, or good old-fashioned USB wires. Perfect.

Read more: ROG Pugio II review

10. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro The best wireless gaming mouse for most people Interface: Wireless / wired | Shape: Right-handed | DPI: 18,000 | IPS: Up to 450 | Buttons: 8 | Switches: Omron | Weight: 4.69oz (133g) Comfortable for long sessions Smart button placement Responsive connections The scrollwheel looks worn down

A spruced-up re-imagining of an old favorite, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro has style and clever upgrades to spare. Its impressive Slipstream technology creates a responsive wireless connection that can match most wired mice, while the addition of two extra buttons on the left click allows you to increase or decrease DPI quickly. That's perfect in online shooters where it helps to use different sensitivities on the fly. Activating them doesn't take your index finger far from the left click, either. That helps boost response time, letting you adjust to a situation faster than normal.

Meanwhile, it's surprisingly effective when it comes to ergonomics. This is a mouse that'll remain comfortable despite hours of use gaming or working - it's up there with the excellent Roccat Kain 120 AIMO in that regard. The addition of an optional 'wing' to rest your pinky finger on is a nice touch, too.

In short? The Dark Core RGB Pro is a superb addition to Corsair's impressive line-up, and the best wireless mouse we've tried recently.

Read more: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro review

How we test the best gaming mice

How do we know that these entries deserve a chance at the crown? Because our team rigorously tests each one before adding them to this roundup. That includes putting them through their paces with day-to-day tasks here at the office and good old-fashioned gaming sessions, ranging from classics such as World of Warcraft to the latest releases like Call of Duty: Warzone or Planet Zoo. In other words? We'll never recommend something we wouldn't actively use ourselves.

For more information on how we decide what makes the best gaming mouse, be sure to check out the full lowdown on how we test gaming mice at GamesRadar.

