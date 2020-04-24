25 best adventure games to escape into right now

Trapped in our homes, often confined to the constricting environments of our bedrooms - has there ever been a better time to work our way through a list of best adventure games? The escapism found in adventure titles feels like a saviour at the best of times so, right now, it feels essential. We might not be able to go outside for much longer than an hour but the entries on this list should be more than enough to sweep us away for days on end. From battles with Norse gods and goddesses to perilous journeys across scorching sands in search of ancient treasures, this is our list of the best adventure games there are to tide you over while we weather the ongoing storm outside.

25. Fallout 4

Now may not seem like the ideal time to revisit a post-apocalyptic landscape that has reduced former major cities to ghost towns but, hey, what better way is there to adjust to the desertion of the outside world? Fallout 4 may be bleak at times, what with the whole nuclear devastation and that, but it ultimately presents us with lands to explore that are rich in detail, populated by unforgettable characters - robot detectives! Ghoulified radio lovers! -, and ripe for the chance to build your own community on. While you wander through the scorched remains of a society devastated by an invisible enemy (in the form of radiation), just try not to dwell too much on what’s going on in the world right now, okay?

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

24. A Way Out

If single-player adventures aren’t for you, not to worry - A Way Out is here to ensure that those that favour split-screen offerings still get the chance to engage in the high-stakes campaigns that solo players often get to sink their teeth into. Opening in a prison in the 1970s, A Way Out urges a player and their partner to work together effectively to plot their escape from incarceration. It’s an inventive set-up, in which players must work with one another smartly if they are to make any kind of progress - at some point, one player will have to create a distraction so that the other can pick up an object that will aid them in their escape plan. By the end of the game, the two players helping the protagonists Leo and Vincent to go on the run will become as close as the characters they’re controlling and may even shed a tear or two as the story nears its conclusion.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

23. Batman: Arkham City

Widely considered one of the best examples of superhero games around, the Batman: Arkham series managed to incorporate an array of iconic characters from Batman’s history into a new approach to Bruce Wayne’s story, where there was no unnecessary attempt to give the Caped Crusader a new origin tale. Batman: Arkham City brought with it a dynamic focus on hand-to-hand combat and a plethora of classic Batman villains to take on, all while faithfully living up to the name of Gotham’s greatest detective and lurking in the shadows of an imposing super-prison. Remastered for the PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, Arkham City features not only gorgeously well-realised graphics but also some of the finest voice acting there is, particularly with Mark Hamill once again on hand to bring the Joker and all his instability to life. Have fun, Batsy.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

22. Ratchet & Clank

One of the finest duos to ever grace the gaming world, there are few pairs you’ll spend a better time with than this particular Lombax and his robot pal. Their last outing came in 2016, when Insomniac Games reimagined Ratchet & Clank’s very first adventure and were met with critical acclaim. The plot at heart is simple enough - our unlikely twosome travel from planet to planet in an attempt to keep the galaxy safe from the egotists that threaten it. With plenty of laughs, puzzles to solve and hoverboard races to take part in, Ratchet and Clank serve as two of the most easily entertaining characters out there and joining them on their missions never once involves a dumb moment.

Platforms: PS4

21. Far Cry 4

The Far Cry series has always excelled at creating eccentric, deeply unhinged villains and this fourth offering is no exception. In fact, Far Cry 4 may contain the greatest antagonist these games have ever seen: I mean, how could anyone forget Pagan Min? The flamboyant lover of colourful suits may have been the head of a brutal tyranny but, boy, did he have one-liners to spare. In your quest to free the fictional Himalayan country of Kyrat, you come across Min time and time again while you team up with rebel forces and ride elephants to your heart’s content. You’ll be hard pressed to find another villain quite as fun as Min in your other adventures, that much I can promise.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

