Battlefield 6 planned for a Q3 2021 release, EA says

Battlefield 6 is now slated to release in the third quarter of EA's fiscal year, meaning somewhere between October and December of 2021.

EA's Tuesday earnings call was accompanied by a slide presentation, and it's there that you can clearly see the next Battlefield game under the company's Q3 releases alongside NHL 22. The release window checks out with another recent investor call, where EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that Battlefield 6 would be releasing this Holiday.

Wilson also said Battlefield 6 - or whatever its official title ends up being - takes "full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever." That said, as IGN notes, EA did confirm today that Battlefield will launch on both current-gen and last-gen consoles, despite earlier rumors to the contrary.

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level," Wislon added.

Though it's likely just months away from launching, we've still yet to see the first full-blown Battlefield 6 reveal. That's all about to change though, as just yesterday EA all but confirmed the reveal event for June. In the meantime, check out these leaked Battlefield 6 images.

