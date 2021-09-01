Battlefield 2042 early access beta dates seem to have leaked

The Battlefield 2042 early access beta dates appear to have leaked via an Italian retailer, and if the info is authentic, we don't have long to wait.

In a leaked image spotted by Redditor DE8inem, Italian retailer Mediaworld, or Mediamarkt as it's known throughout the rest of Europe, appears to confirm Battlefield 2042's early access beta as going live Monday, September 6 and running until Saturday, September 11. It's worth mentioning that the retailer has since removed the promotional image with the dates from its product page, but you can see what it looked like in the archived version.

As part of its official FAQ page for the game, EA has been saying the Battlefield 2042 beta would be kicking off "in the months leading up to launch," and since the game's October 22 release date is now fast-approaching, fans eager to jump in have started to voice their frustrations over the lack of official dates.

While we haven't heard a peep from EA or Dice in a while, prominent Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson recently tweeted that "we should finally hear something on Battlefield 2042 between August 31st - September 2nd." He later clarified that he doesn't know when the beta will actually start, but it sounds like we could get official word as soon as today or tomorrow. In any case, if the above leak turns out to be true, EA and Dice only have a few days to reveal the news.

